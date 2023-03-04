Erik ten Hag managed to lure some serious talent to Manchester United last summer, with the likes of Antony, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen all joining the revolution at Old Trafford.

It marks a change from the signings his predecessor made, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managing to secure deals for players who couldn’t quite cut it at United (Daniel James) or who were massively overpriced (Harry Maguire) yet it was a move for Donny van de Beek that has represented the worst value for money.

The Dutchman was signed for a fee of around £39m and with the 23-year-old enjoying a sparkling beginning to his career at Ajax, the outlay seemed like it could one day turn into a bargain for the club.

It hasn’t quite turned out like that, with van de Beek struggling to live up to the lofty expectations in Manchester while struggling for game time which has seen his value plummet in the process.

How much is Donny van de Beek worth now?

The £120k-per-week midfielder has played just 60 times during his spell at United, while his tally of two goals and two assists paints a picture of how poorly he has played in that time, failing to add the spark the club required when they signed him.

When Ten Hag took over last summer, the 25-year-old must have thought his appointment could rejuvenate him, especially considering the fact they worked together for two years at Ajax, yet he has featured just ten times in all competitions this term.

The midfielder has started just two matches in the Premier League this season, averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.49/10 across his seven appearances in total. He has failed to score or register an assist, averaged just 11.1 touches, and completed only 6.6 passes per game, hardly the quality that Ten Hag is demanding from his players.

Journalist Steven Railston was particularly vocal in his criticism of the player back in November following a loss to Aston Villa, saying:

“#mufc never recovered after conceding two early goals and they were second-best all over the pitch. A really disappointing performance. Donny van de Beek was anonymous again and he shouldn't be anywhere near the starting XI. Bruno Fernandes couldn't return quick enough.”

Having signed for £39m, the player is now worth just €20.5m (£18m) according to Football Transfers and this represents a decrease of 54%, with the likelihood that United won’t even recoup half of the fee they splashed out on the Dutchman should he leave in the summer.

It has been a woefully misjudged transfer and his performances on the pitch have failed to live up to expectations, hopefully, Ten Hag will be able to move him on sooner rather than later, at a significant cost to the club.