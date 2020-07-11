Man United fans confused by Pervis Estupinan interest

The summer transfer window is just around the corner, and that means the rumour mill is heating up once again.

Manchester United may be set for a busy summer with rumours of a move for Jadon Sancho or Ousmane Dembele doing the rounds as of late, but it seems that they’re also in the market for a new defender.

Indeed, La Razon have linked the Red Devils with a move for Watford left-back Pervis Estupinan, but they’re not the only club in the market for them.

Watch Manchester United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

The Spanish outlet also state that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have their sights set on the Ecuadorian, but he won’t come cheaply.

The Hornets reportedly value him at €20m (£18m), and some fans seem to be a little confused as to why United are interested in him.

A number of supporters baulked at the idea of signing a left-back they have never even heard of.

His agent must be a miracle worker selling unheard,unproven footballers these make the game a mockery he would lace the boots of some lower league players no doubt. — danny smyth (@dannysmyth12) July 10, 2020

Never heard of him 🤔 — Coach Sammy (@Baah1K) July 10, 2020

Never heard of him. 😂. Time to research. — The Elite Pundit (@TheElitePundit) July 10, 2020

Some United fans on Twitter may not have heard of him, but that may be a damning indictment on their lack of knowledge rather than a testament to his lack of ability.

1 of 15 In what year was Sir Alex Ferguson born? 1938 1939 1940 1941

Estupinan has averaged 2.5 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game this season, while also putting up three assists, trumping Luke Shaw in each of those metrics.

However, a few United fans remained sceptical due to the fact they have plenty of solid options at left-back, with Shaw and Brandon Williams both being adept at playing in that spot.

Left back is probably the most stacked position we have innit? — NRD WRENCH (@hotHawk90) July 11, 2020