Man United fans slam Andreas Pereira

by Christy Malyan @ChristyMalyan share
2 minute read 2/4/2020 | 12:00pm

With UEFA suspending the Europa League and Champions League until further notice, it’s still unclear whether the domestic game will resume at the end of April as planned or be out of action for a while longer.

Nonetheless, Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has been discussing potential solutions to ensure the 2019/20 campaign actually finishes.

He’s revealed to ESPN that he would be willing to play one game every day for a whole week to ensure there is a formal conclusion to the current season and believes the Red Devils could cope with such a hectic schedule.

But Pereira’s comments haven’t gone down too well with Red Devils supporters. Some clearly think it’s a bad idea and have told him to quieten down, while others have simply used the comments as an opportunity to blast the 24-year-old.

In fairness, Pereira hasn’t really taken the chances afforded to him by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Despite usually operating in an advanced midfield role, he’s returned just one goal and three assists from 23 Premier League outings this season, 18 of those being starts.

Clearly United fans aren’t too happy with that contribution and have let their feelings be known on social media…

