Man United fans slam Andreas Pereira

With UEFA suspending the Europa League and Champions League until further notice, it’s still unclear whether the domestic game will resume at the end of April as planned or be out of action for a while longer.

Nonetheless, Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has been discussing potential solutions to ensure the 2019/20 campaign actually finishes.

He’s revealed to ESPN that he would be willing to play one game every day for a whole week to ensure there is a formal conclusion to the current season and believes the Red Devils could cope with such a hectic schedule.

But Pereira’s comments haven’t gone down too well with Red Devils supporters. Some clearly think it’s a bad idea and have told him to quieten down, while others have simply used the comments as an opportunity to blast the 24-year-old.

In fairness, Pereira hasn’t really taken the chances afforded to him by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Despite usually operating in an advanced midfield role, he’s returned just one goal and three assists from 23 Premier League outings this season, 18 of those being starts.

Clearly United fans aren’t too happy with that contribution and have let their feelings be known on social media…

Mate your bang average i would rather have Klebbison then you get out the door dont know how he is a utd player — Anesse Ameer (@anesse_ameer) April 2, 2020

Of course he would cope, he wouldn’t even be on the pitch — Am9 (@Utd_logic) April 2, 2020

Useless player — Dale (@DALEHILL123) April 2, 2020

Pereira you’re talking rubbish. — Ayman Ameen (@A_sleemy) April 2, 2020

Sorry Andreas but if we’re forced to play you in half of those matches because of fatigue, we will never reach top 4 anyway… — Adam Doležálek (@Aidam95) April 2, 2020

You wouldn’t even be on the bench so I don’t mind too much — Benard (@kojo_stero) April 2, 2020