Louis van Gaal’s reign at Manchester United failed to give the Old Trafford side the major rejuvenation it so urgently needed just over a year after Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

David Moyes struggled in the role before being sacked in April 2014 and the wily old Dutchman may have been expected to have a galvanising effect on the club, but his two-year stay offered little aside from big-money flops and an FA Cup triumph.

One of these flops was Morgan Schneiderlin, who cost a staggering £24m from fellow Premier League side Southampton in the summer of 2015 having made 261 appearances for the club since joining them in 2008.

His spell at United however definitely wasn’t worth the inflated fee they shelled out for him, featuring just 47 times for the club in a season and a half and his new career move proves just far he has fallen since leaving the Red Devils.

What is Morgan Schneiderlin doing now?

The Frenchman’s spell at United ended in January 2017 as Everton signed the player for £24m, meaning miraculously, the club manage to recoup the fee they paid out just 18 months before and it appeared that Everton would be a slightly better fit for the midfielder, especially considering he would get to once again work with manager Ronald Koeman – his former boss at Southampton.

It would be a case of Déjà vu for the player however, despite making 88 appearances for the Toffees, he couldn’t settle and was even criticised by BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty at one stage, who said “Schneiderlin having a shocking run under the radar” just eight months into his spell.

The Merseyside club lost £22m on the player as Nice lured him back to France for a fee in the region of £2m in 2020 as he looked to get his career back on track.

Two seasons later, the 33-year-old is now turning out for A-League side Western Sydney Warriors in Australia, proving how little the flop has achieved over the previous few seasons and showing his incredible decline since making the move to United.

He seems to be enjoying life down under, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.05/10 across his four appearances, scoring once while grabbing an assist while making 0.5 key passes per match.

It appears to be the last chance saloon for the former United flop and it looks like he may have finally found a level where he can perform to a decent standard on a regular basis.

His name will enter the United history books as one of the club’s big-money duds over the previous decade and his name will surely send a shiver down the spines of the Old Trafford faithful, which is why the Red Devils had a nightmare in signing him in 2015.