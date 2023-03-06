YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has slammed Erik ten Hag for his "horrific error" as he subbed Fred off for Scott McTominay during the Manchester United defeat this weekend.

What’s the latest on Erik ten Hag and the Man United defeat?

On Sunday afternoon in the Premier League, the Red Devils knew they had a tough game on their hands but nothing could have prepared their fans for the shock 7-0 thumping they were about to suffer against Liverpool.

A brace from Cody Gakpo and one effort from Darwin Nunez had given the Reds a three-goal lead by the 50th minute and before the hour mark, Ten Hag opted to make a change.

In the remaining 32 minutes with Fred now off and McTominay on, Man Utd managed to ship a further four goals and Goldbridge has outlined why this was such a poor substitution to make.

While speaking on The United Stand, he explained (8:25): "It's as unforgivable as it is shocking because of what actually happened. But to be honest with you, I actually think at 3-0, Ten Hag made a horrific error. A horrific error that cost us four goals.

“Bringing Scott McTominay on and putting them in a game like that was like throwing a rabbit into a bunch of lions. It was a tear-up because we completely capitulated in the midfield.

"Fred might not have been having a good game, but we've always said this about Fred: he can have a bad hour and then in the last half an hour he can be world-class.

"Taking Fred off from McTominay... He [Ten Hag] was obviously not very happy with Fred, but taking Fred off and McTominay – however bad we were with Fred – that midfield just dissipated, completely disappeared."

How badly did Scott McTominay play for MUFC?

Seeing as the game was essentially lost at 3-0, it's not hard to see why Ten Hag felt as though he needed to change things up to try and shift the momentum of the game.

As it happened though, things only went from bad to worse. In the end, McTominay finished the game with a 6.2 SofaScore rating, having picked up a yellow card, touching the ball just six times, compelling two out of three passes, losing the ball once, winning one of two ground rules, while making a foul too.

As that shows, it was a forgettable 32-minute cameo from the midfielder. However, you can hardly blame him for the result, but the decision to bring him on and the entire United performance certainly doesn't reflect well on Ten Hag, who up until recently has been earning big praise.

All in all, it was a day to forget for everyone involved with MUFC.