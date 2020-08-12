Man United News: Red Devils join Chelsea in pursuit of Bundesliga star

Manchester United are reportedly ready to join Chelsea in the pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz this summer, after doubt has been cast over Jadon Sancho’s move to the Red Devils.

The young German international star has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Frank Lampard’s Chelsea as frontrunners to sign him. The 21-year-old has also been previously been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool during the transfer window.

The Bundesliga side have valued Havertz at around £90m, according to the Mirror. The attacking midfielder has proven his worth after the past couple of seasons, scoring 18 goals and assisting nine in all competitions just last season.

Chelsea have already signed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer, and the Blues are now after a versatile attacking midfielder like Havertz.

As a result of Leverkusen’s exit from the Europa League in this week’s quarter-final against Inter Milan, they look ever so likely to sell the German now.

United have saved £80m to bring in Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer; however, sporting director Michal Zorc has confirmed that the English winger will not be leaving Germany during this transfer window after United missed the club’s deadline to submit an attractive offer.

The Red Devils now face a tough decision as to whether they should pursue Sancho still, or move onto their next target – Kai Havertz.

Verdict

This looks to be rushed decision from Manchester United, and despite the fact they are desperate to add to their attack this summer, would Havertz really fit into their starting-11 with Bruno Fernandes on top form and Paul Pogba back from injury?

Instead of signing Havertz for big money, they should focus on recruiting new defenders as their attack has not been the problem this season by any means.