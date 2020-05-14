Man United News Round-Up: Pogba’s worth, unhappy fans and plenty of transfer talk

Will Manchester United qualify for the Champions League?

It is a question that does not currently have an answer.

The current global pandemic has called a halt to professional sport, including the Premier League, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s destiny is currently up in the air.

They are fifth in the table, three points behind Chelsea, with nine games of the season to play.

They were also perhaps the in-form team – bar Liverpool – in the table before the suspension of play; they had not tasted defeat since a shock 2-0 defeat to Burnley in January.

They had beaten Chelsea and Manchester City in that time.

It remains to be seen exactly when the league will resume, and whether United will be able to crack the top four; City’s suspension from European competition means that a fifth-placed finish may well be enough.

The news cycle, of course, continues and we’ve taken a look at the best stories of the week regarding the Red Devils!

