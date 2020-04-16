Opinion: Man United should target others over Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is one of the most sought after young players in the world right now and the Bundesliga star has had Premier League giants Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly flocking to try to claim his signature.

The Merseyside and London outfits have reportedly pulled out of the race after his hefty price tag proved to be too steep. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still in pursuit of Sancho and is eyeing up a move to land him this summer.

But for £100million, United could be looking elsewhere to strengthen their squad ahead of next season. Although Sancho has had a very impressive season with Borussia Dortmund, would he replicate the same form in a whole new team and league?

The Red Devils also have their own young talents to focus on – Mason Greenwood and Daniel James have both been impressing this campaign and will be itching to become one of the first names on the team sheet.

According to The Athletic, Sancho has admitted he is very open in moving to Old Trafford, but bringing in a £100m-valued wonderkid from abroad threatens to knock the confidence of United’s up-and-coming starlets. Prioritising the new signing could also make others want to find game-time elsewhere if they are dropped completely from the squad.

Therefore, a move for fellow transfer target Jude Bellingham would be a more sensible bit of business for Solskjaer and his side.

Man United under the Glazers: Can you name how much these players cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 How much did Man United pay to sign Edwin van der Sar from Fulham? £5m £3m £1m £7.5m

The Birmingham teen has been impressing this season after breaking through into the first-team, and Man United are very keen on acquiring his services. The 16-year-old was recently given a tour of the club’s training ground as the Reds reportedly look to ramp up talks and beat competitors Dortmund to his signature.

Bellingham’s current asking price is £25m (The Athletic via Metro), meaning plenty will be left over to strengthen other areas of the team as well.

Scoring goals isn’t an area of concern for Man United, who boast 16 in their last five matches. Anthony Martial has been in fine form this campaign with 16 goals of his own, and teammate Marcus Rashford will soon be firing from all cylinders again once he returns from injury.

Sancho would be a strong asset to Manchester United’s squad, but not necessarily the most sensible decision. If the Reds want to tighten the cogs in their team, they must buy smart and try to cover as many areas of concern as they can without completely breaking the bank.