Manchester United return to action against La Liga side Real Betis in the Europa League this evening, with that last-16, first-leg clash providing the chance for Erik ten Hag's side to swiftly move on from Sunday's Anfield mauling.

While there will likely be those who are keen to right the wrongs of that 7-0 drubbing, the former Ajax boss must use tonight's encounter as a chance to shuffle his pack, with there arguably no better time to test the depths of his squad than following such a horrific and frankly shambolic performance.

For all the obvious criticism that has been heaped on the Red Devils' backline following the weekend collapse, there may also need to be changes made to the forward line, with Bruno Fernandes having appeared out of sorts in a makeshift wide role, while summer signing Antony - who was branded "pathetic" by The Mirror's Nathan Ridley - was also a notable villain on the opposite flank.

The lack of impact from that duo should allow the chance for teenage starlet Alejandro Garnacho to feature from the start against Manuel Pellegrini's side, having previously sparkled against Spanish opposition after netting away at Real Sociedad earlier in the campaign.

The 18-year-old - who was recently called up to Argentina's senior squad - also registered a late winner on his last start in the FA Cup win over West Ham United, with tonight's encounter offering another chance to prove he can make a sustained impact across 90 minutes, rather than in mere fleeting cameo's.

The visit of the Andalusian outfit should also allow the opportunity for peripheral figure Jadon Sancho to be welcomed back into the side, with the fleet-footed Englishman - who was left on the bench for the trip to Merseyside - no doubt chomping at the bit to truly kickstart his Old Trafford career.

There is no getting away from what has been a rather frustrating last 18 months or so for the 22-year-old at the Theatre of Dreams, with the former Borussia Dortmund starlet having failed to replicate the stunning impact that he showcased in Germany since his £73m switch in 2021.

After proving himself a real "menace" - in the words of Bayern Munich stalwart Thomas Muller - in the Bundesliga after providing 114 goal involvements in just 137 games, Sancho has since scored just ten goals and provided only four assists in 59 appearances to date for United.

The £350k-per-week man does, however, have ample time left to still revive his fortunes at the club, with there having been signs of promise since his return to the fold last month after an extended spell away from the first team.

The 5 foot 11 dynamo has scored twice in his last three Premier League outings, notably making a 'superb' impact off the bench in the 3-0 win over Leicester City, in the words of GOAL's Tom Maston.

While that starring role against the Foxes did come in a number ten role, Sancho subsequently made 'no impact' in that playmaking berth in the home win over Barcelona - as per Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst - with it perhaps time to see him restored to his previous home on the flanks.

With the aforementioned Antony currently failing to fire - having been criticised for going "missing" in games by pundit Paul Parker - the Brazilian's starting berth is firmly up for grabs, hence the need to give Sancho the chance to make that role his own.