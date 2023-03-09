Manchester United are likely still licking their wounds following Sunday's car-crash second-half display away to bitter rivals Liverpool, with that 7-0 thumping having brought Erik ten Hag's side crashing back down to earth just a week on from tasting Carabao Cup glory.

Thankfully, as far as the Dutchman and his players are concerned, the Red Devils will be quickly able to put that result right with a Europa League, last-16 clash at home to Real Betis to come this evening, with that first-leg encounter offering the chance for United to prove that the weekend shambles was nothing more than a mere blip.

Although the former Ajax boss has been typically reluctant to shuffle his pack in cup competitions this season, the dour nature of the Anfield ordeal should spark notable alterations for the visit of the La Liga side, with tweaks needing to be made to the backline, in particular, following that shocking Merseyside collapse.

Tonight's fixture should well give the opportunity for resurgent full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to return to the starting XI, with the Englishman having been surprisingly restricted to a watching brief against Jurgen Klopp's rampant side.

In his place, Ten Hag had opted to make the "baffling" decision - as described by The Sun's Luke Gardener - to deploy Diogo Dalot at right-back, despite the Portugal international having looked "off it" since returning from the World Cup, in the words of The Mirror's Colin Millar.

That move ultimately backfired as the 23-year-old was "really poor" on the day, according to journalist Rob Blanchette, with the former Porto starlet seemingly in need of a break from the action against Manuel Pellegrini's men, with Wan-Bissaka deserving of a recall.

Should Wan-Bissaka start against Betis?

Since looking surplus to requirements heading into the January window - after previously being tipped for an exit during the summer - the former Crystal Palace man has been reborn in recent months, notably starting seven successive league games following the World Cup break.

Although the 25-year-old has since failed to start any of the last four top-flight games, the £90k-per-week man did feature in both legs of the playoff round triumph over Barcelona, having been a 'force to be reckoned with' in the second-leg victory at the Theatre of Dreams, as per Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst.

The £50m man followed that up with another impressive impact off the bench at Wembley after the aforementioned Dalot was hooked at half-time, going on to win eight duels in that 45-minute outing, while his 7.6 match rating, as per Sofascore, was only bettered by Casemiro among the United squad.

Having since been forced to sit out the narrow FA Cup win over West Ham United and the subsequent loss to Liverpool, Wan-Bissaka - who has been branded a "monster" by CBS reporter Aaron West in the past - will likely be chomping at the bit to prove his worth again against the Seville-based outfit this evening.

On the evidence of Dalot's recent errant performances, the right-back starting berth seemingly now appears firmly up for grabs.