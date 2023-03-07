Manchester United's shocking 7-0 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool saw summer signing Antony produce yet another ineffectual display on the flanks, with the fleet-footed Brazilian once again showing little to warrant his hefty £86m price tag.

Although the 23-year-old cannot be blamed for the mammoth nature of that fee, it is not unreasonable to demand more from a player who previously provided 46 goal contributions in just 82 games during his time at Ajax, with there having been little evidence that the forward can replicate those feats in the Premier League.

The former Sao Paolo man - who has failed to score in the top flight since October - has showcased a distinct lack of quality in the final third during his time in England to date, with that having been evident at Anfield as the wide man produced a multitude of 'dire crosses', in the words of Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst.

Those woes were laid bare by the fact that the struggling asset failed to complete any of his five crosses and lost possession on 18 occasions from his 41 touches, with that seeing him record a measly match rating of just 5.7, as per Sofascore.

As journalist Nathan Ridley noted, the 5 foot 9 trickster was also somewhat "pathetic" in a defensive sense after winning just two of his 13 duels, while pundit Micah Richards suggested that it was as if United were "playing with ten men because Antony wasn't doing his work down that side."

That lack of application must surely see the 15-cap dynamo taken out of the side in the coming games, albeit with Erik ten Hag's options on the right flank rather limited, particularly with both Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri having rarely been trusted of late.

An alternative option in that role could well have presented itself in the youth ranks, however, with teenage sensation Ethan Williams currently making his mark at academy level.

Who is Man United starlet Ethan Williams?

The promising Englishman will likely be hoping to take inspiration from Alejandro Garnacho - who is now a permanent first-team fixture - by forcing his way into Ten Hag's thinking, with the 17-year-old having proved his quality as a result of his standout displays in the youth set-up.

The Manchester native - who can feature on either flank - has illustrated his finishing prowess by racking up five goals and six assists in just 15 U18 Premier League games this season, having enjoyed a particular hot streak of late with six goal involvements in his last five league outings.

That includes a goal and an assist in the recent 3-3 draw with rivals Leeds United, while Williams was also able to provide an assist during the club's FA Youth Cup run, albeit with the Red Devils failing to emulate last season's success in the competition after crashing out to Stoke City.

The teen gem has also been deployed in a full-back berth on occasion this season, with that perhaps suggesting that he could be able to offer greater defensive traits to that of Antony if he is to be selected any time soon.

Such form has clearly caught the attention of Ten Hag and co as the exciting youngster was pictured taking part in first-team training back in November, with that perhaps an indication that a senior bow may not be too far away.