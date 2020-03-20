Manchester United urged to sign “perfect No.7” Jadon Sancho

On the latest episode of The Stretford Paddock podcast (March 18, 6:20pm), Joe, Adam and Alex were discussing potential Manchester United rumours and who could arrive at Old Trafford this summer, with Jadon Sancho one they have urged the club to buy.

What did they say?

Well, the chat was about the Red Devils potentially needing a new option on the right wing with someone like Juan Mata doing a solid enough job in recent weeks, but obviously getting no younger.

The verdict was pretty clear on who should be brought in, with it suggested that United would struggle to find a plan B if they struggled to sign the Borussia Dortmund man, who is a reported target and one who is rated at more than £100m by the Bundesliga outfit.

At 07:40, it was said: “But Jadon Sancho is the obvious piece of this puzzle. If Sancho goes to any other club in Europe, that’s when United will look at themselves and go, ‘where do we go now?’

“Sancho is literally the most perfect No.7 for United, at this moment in time.”

Are they right?

They certainly are.

This is a teenager who has absolutely shone for Dortmund both in the German top flight and in the Champions League too, while he also has two goals in 11 caps for England despite his tender years.

The fact he has 36 goal involvements for his club – 17 goals and 19 assists – in 2019/20 to date, according to Transfermarkt, is quite remarkable, and shows not only the quality he has now, but also the great potential he has for the future.

Yes, he may set United back more than £100m, but you would have to suggest that it could prove to be a brilliant investment in the long-term if Sacnho is United’s right winger for the next six or seven years, for example.

The move seems obvious from the Red Devils’ point of view, and now it is up to Ed Woodward to try and get a deal done, assuming the player is up for the return to Manchester having been at City previously.

