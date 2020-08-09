Manchester United: 2019/20 Season Quiz

Manchester United have set their sights on reaching the pinnacle of English football once again but knew this would take time.

The club spent big money prior to the start of the season, breaking the world record transfer for a defender by spending almost £80million on Harry Maguire, as well as signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James to bolster their squad, while Bruno Fernandes arrived in January.

The Red Devils started the season poorly, and come mid-February found themselves sat in 7th place. The break, due to COVID-19, came as a blessing in disguise for the club, and after the restart they continued a great run of form, finally finishing third in the table and securing themselves a Champions League spot.

After a season full of ups and downs, as well as big transfers igniting a new flame into the squad – how much can you remember about United’s 2019/20 season?