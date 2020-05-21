Man Utd could transform their attack with Adama Traore move

According to Le10 Sport, Manchester United are interested in signing Wolves winger Adama Traore this summer.

What’s the word?

The Spaniard has enjoyed a superb campaign at Molineux this season, helping to ensure Nuno Espirito Santo’s side remain in touching distance of a surprising place in the Champions League – they lie just five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Traore has managed six goals and ten assists across all competitions, and French publication Le10 Sport claim that his performances have drawn admiring glances from the likes of United, Liverpool and Manchester City, amongst others.

The report further claims that Bayern Munich could also enter the race to sign him should Wolves be open to discussions, and that even despite having three years left on his deal, that may not stop rival clubs from looking to prise him away from Molineux.

Unplayable

Even with Daniel James in the ranks, United could do with some added depth in the right-wing position, and Traore’s arrival would give them bona-fide first-team quality.

The Spaniard’s combination of speed and directness has made him an unstoppable force at times. As per Whoscored, his ridiculous average of 5.2 dribbles per game in the Premier League this season ranks him first in the entire division, whilst his average match rating of 7.61 is actually only behind Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

Should Man Utd win the race to sign Adama Traore?

Yes Vote No Vote

It’s no surprise that he has earned some rave reviews for his performances, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp even describing him as “unplayable“. And with Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in January, United have the kind of play-maker who would surely relish playing with someone of Traore’s abilities.

The winger’s speed and runs in behind would give Fernandes a superb option to start counter-attacks, and it’s the kind of devastating partnership that could wreak havoc in the Premier League.