Man Utd fans react as Alexis Sanchez offered in Jadon Sancho deal

Despite leaving the club on loan last summer, it looks like Alexis Sanchez could still end up playing a hugely beneficial role for Manchester United.

The Chile international had a torrid spell at Old Trafford with just five goals in 45 games, before making the temporary switch to Serie A giants Inter.

Now, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claim that United are willing to offer Sanchez to Borussia Dortmund in order to sweeten the deal to sign Jadon Sancho.

The report adds that whilst the winger’s wages may prove to be a stumbling block, a deal remains in possibility. And after hearing about how Sanchez could help them sign Sancho, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the transfer update.

Mourinho cleared out Mhiki as deadwood, took away arsenals best player as part of his future plan to swap him with Sancho for when we needed him. He’s done it again 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/n27FRVAleY — Mυstαfα (@M_Shass) May 27, 2020

Alexis I’m on my knees this’ll be ur only contribution to the club🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Aiden (@lilbunited) May 27, 2020

If this goes through I’m driving sanchez to the airport — _sxnchx_szn 💉💉 (@amandev1610) May 27, 2020

That would be a robbery on a grand scale. — Scott (@ScottUnited77) May 27, 2020

Please dont ruin this deal man.dortmund not thats stupid.they know his form in this club and inter. — Matthew (@farel_matthew) May 27, 2020

Zorc is very smart Ed, find another way. — Jαck. (@UtdOptimist) May 27, 2020

A couple of United fans didn’t seem to buy the idea that Dortmund would be willing to take on Sanchez, with one supporter insisting that the German side wouldn’t want to pay the Chilean’s wages.

This is pure comedy material. Offer them Lingard, Pereira, Smalling, Jones and Rojo too while you’re at it. 😂😂 — Shaantanu Singh (@singh_shaantanu) May 27, 2020

Dortmund ain’t paying Alexis 350k a week LOOOOL — MalikUTD7 (@NutmegSzn) May 27, 2020

In a summer where pulling off big-money deals like the one for Sancho will be extremely difficult, clubs will have to be more creative with the way things get done.

Are you confident Man Utd will sign Jadon Sancho?

And in Sanchez, United could potentially throw him into the mix to help get Dortmund to sell Sancho for cheaper. It would simultaneously get an under-performing star off their books, and bring in one of their prime transfer targets.

If this gets pulled off, it would be a win-win situation for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.