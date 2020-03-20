Inter’s Alexis decision another reminder of Man Utd disaster

Has there been a bigger flop at Manchester United in recent years than Alexis Sanchez?

Considering the type of player he was at Arsenal, and the enormous success he enjoyed there, it is certainly shocking to see how his career has panned out since his move to Old Trafford.

The Chilean had struck a remarkable 80 goals in just 166 games for the Gunners, including providing a further 45 assists. And so when the 31-year-old entered into the final year of his contract in north London, it was no surprise that United entered the race to sign him.

But had they done the right amount of digging and did their due diligence on such a high-profile player, then Ed Woodward and co could have saved United a whole load of embarrassment. The Athletic claimed that the Red Devils found out from the Gunners that Sanchez was a loner and described as “downright sullen at times”.

However, by the time United found out the information, the forward had already put pen to paper at Old Trafford, and it was too late. It just spoke to how Woodward clearly didn’t grasp the intricacies that come with a football player, and that stats aren’t everything.

Sanchez had performed well at Arsenal, but aside from the aforementioned attitude issues, even Arsene Wenger remarked back in 2014 that the Chilean was entering a “red zone” and that he was close to burnout. Naturally, he felt prey to numerous niggling injuries at United.

Having been shipped out on loan to Inter last summer, he has had another difficult campaign in Serie A, playing just 15 times and scoring only one goal. It’s no surprise therefore that according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the Nerazzurri are not willing to make his deal permanent this summer.

It means once again United will have to carry the burden that the £18m-rated man brings, and this latest development is just another reminder of arguably Woodward’s worst legacy at the club. He thought he was signing a star, but now he’s left with a flop that they’re even struggling to get rid of.

