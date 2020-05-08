Man Utd fans stunned by Andreas Pereira’s latest comments

It’s safe to say Andreas Pereira’s latest comments haven’t gone down too well with Manchester United fans.

The Brazilian has been a regular for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season, making 37 appearances across all competitions. However, he has once again found it difficult to deliver an end product, with just two goals and four assists to his name – his last contribution in the Premier League came way back in December against Burnley.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

Speaking to Brazilian publication Globo Esporte (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News), Pereira opened up on his future, and revealed that he still harbours a major ambition.

He said: “For now, I only dream of playing here. But of course, as a player, you would always like to play for another big club. I really like Barcelona and Real Madrid, they are top teams too. Bayern Munich. But at the moment I’m focused here at Manchester United. They provided everything for me since I was 16. So, I’d play here my whole life until I won everything here, then I’d go to Santos.”

After hearing Pereira’s comments, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the midfielder.

Delusional. Dude’s 24 already and nowhere near the required level. He’ll be 27 in no time and always a ‘young talent’ – just like Lingard. — Marcin (@Cinkiewicz7) May 6, 2020

I’m baffled does he think he’s elite? — UTDMadden 📍 (@UTDMadden) May 6, 2020

And i thought my head was gone!!! — Ned Power (@nedpower10) May 6, 2020

Zlatan esque arrogance, difference is, Zlatan was actually good. — Daniel (@UtdDxn) May 7, 2020

Man said Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern 😭😂 — Angie (@angiexxunited98) May 7, 2020

If delusional was a person 💀 — Ms Tee🔴 (@missy_teeee) May 6, 2020

The nerve on this kid… Smh — 💯🔴Purewhite🔴 (@PurewhiteUTD) May 6, 2020

He wouldn’t get a job in their canteens, literally. Delusions of grandeur on an embarrassing level. — David Barry (@IrishDave26) May 6, 2020

This guy is way worse than Cleverley and I gave Cleverley way more stick than he deserved. — Dan (@Bissaka_SZN) May 7, 2020

One United fan in particular meanwhile, simply suggested that Pereira should be gotten rid of after his comments.

Get this man out — Christian (@3112Christian) May 6, 2020

There’s certainly nothing wrong with Pereira holding a desire to play for some of the biggest and best clubs in Europe.

Should Man Utd sell Andreas Pereira this summer?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

United fans however, having seen him week-in and week-out at Old Trafford, feel the Brazilian may have his head in the clouds, and seem to be completely baffled.

Judging by his performances this season, Pereira won’t be of interest to the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid anytime soon.