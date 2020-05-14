 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans react to Angel Gomes' links with Chelsea

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 14/5/2020 | 01:25pm

So not only do Manchester United look set to lose Angel Gomes on a free transfer, but it appears he could be heading for a fellow Premier League rival too.

Reports in recent days had suggested that United had not yet given up hope of losing the academy starlet this summer, but according to The Daily Mirror, it seems Chelsea have made a huge step forward in the race to secure his future.

The report claims that the Blues believe they are close to landing the England youth international, and that he has “recruited super-agent Pini Zahavi who is understood to have held talks with Blues transfer chief Marina Granovskaia”.

After hearing about the major update on Gomes’ future, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

One United fan admitted that Gomes will “surely shine wherever he goes” and that the club are to blame if he does end up leaving.

Losing Gomes on a free would be one thing, but seeing him join rivals Chelsea would be another.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side see him develop into a star at Stamford Bride and help them in the future, then United will only look back at this moment with a bit of ‘what if?’.

