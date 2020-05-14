Man Utd fans react to Angel Gomes’ links with Chelsea

So not only do Manchester United look set to lose Angel Gomes on a free transfer, but it appears he could be heading for a fellow Premier League rival too.

Reports in recent days had suggested that United had not yet given up hope of losing the academy starlet this summer, but according to The Daily Mirror, it seems Chelsea have made a huge step forward in the race to secure his future.

The report claims that the Blues believe they are close to landing the England youth international, and that he has “recruited super-agent Pini Zahavi who is understood to have held talks with Blues transfer chief Marina Granovskaia”.

After hearing about the major update on Gomes’ future, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Come to the conclusion that Gomes will probably leave United, but I hope it’s not to another English side. Knowing our luck he’ll look like Ronaldinho if he goes to Chelsea. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) May 12, 2020

I hope he starts games, and become a Messi there. Chelsea need a player of his abilities. We clearly failed to use him — Nhlonipho Msweli (@Nhlokzin) May 13, 2020

I’m on my knees Please don’t go to Chelsea — The fred (@Chi_byke) May 12, 2020

We are going to regret ever letting him go! — S.D.A 11 (@okhuosami) May 12, 2020

if this happens then I swear to hate Woodward and Chelsea for life. — milkshake (@juwongowild) May 12, 2020

Don’t you dare ship him off to Chelsea I beg you 😩 — Jordan | Stream StuckwithU (@xfplmaestrox) May 12, 2020

God forbid — Rukeme samuel (@RukemeS) May 12, 2020

One United fan admitted that Gomes will “surely shine wherever he goes” and that the club are to blame if he does end up leaving.

United are to blame if Gomes leaves, he wasn’t given a chance with the first team even when we had injuries, he is very talented and can easily change a game if given the chance. He will surely shine wherever he goes to. We are loosing a very good lad here — 🇳🇬O. Eruse  (@ojeruse) May 13, 2020

Losing Gomes on a free would be one thing, but seeing him join rivals Chelsea would be another.

Would you be fine with Angel Gomes joining Chelsea?

Yes Vote No Vote

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side see him develop into a star at Stamford Bride and help them in the future, then United will only look back at this moment with a bit of ‘what if?’.