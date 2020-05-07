 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans discuss contract update on Angel Gomes

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 7/5/2020 | 06:45pm

Whilst the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams have enjoyed a break-through season at Manchester United this year, one academy starlet who has struggled to force his way into first-team contention, is Angel Gomes.

The 19-year-old has played just six times for the senior side, with only 19 minutes worth of Premier League football under his belt this campaign.

Gomes’ current contract at Old Trafford comes to an end in a few weeks, and now, The Evening Standard claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side haven’t given up hope of getting him to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The report claims that the sight of Tahith Chong committing his future to the club recently may convince Gomes to do the same, and that whilst the teenager is highly thought of at the club, he is being linked with the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea.

After hearing about the update on Gomes’ future, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

A couple of fans urged United to not let Gomes walk away, with one supporter even insisting that if given the game-time, he could be their Jadon Sancho.

It would certainly be a shame to see a talented academy product make his exit from United this summer, especially after the success the likes of Greenwood and Williams have enjoyed in getting a run of first-team games under their belt.

Should Man Utd let Angel Gomes leave on a free?

Yes

Yes

No

No

But with Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in January, and reports linking them with a move for Birmingham starlet Jude Bellingham, Gomes’ position at the club is likely to be further under threat.

An exit at this point seems fairly likely.

