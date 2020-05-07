Man Utd fans discuss contract update on Angel Gomes

Whilst the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams have enjoyed a break-through season at Manchester United this year, one academy starlet who has struggled to force his way into first-team contention, is Angel Gomes.

The 19-year-old has played just six times for the senior side, with only 19 minutes worth of Premier League football under his belt this campaign.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

Gomes’ current contract at Old Trafford comes to an end in a few weeks, and now, The Evening Standard claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side haven’t given up hope of getting him to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The report claims that the sight of Tahith Chong committing his future to the club recently may convince Gomes to do the same, and that whilst the teenager is highly thought of at the club, he is being linked with the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea.

After hearing about the update on Gomes’ future, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Call me crazy but maybe if he got some more game time instead of Lingard & Pereira we would have signed by now…. — Cantona’s Collar 🇾🇪 🔰 (@CantonaCollars) May 6, 2020

Well Gomes isn’t. The boy has a huge amount of talent. — Anton (@arminenanton) May 6, 2020

Don’t blame the kid for wanting to leave when the likes of Andreas & Lingard get a chance ahead of him — ⌡.🃏 (@iamJermaineP) May 6, 2020

Sounds like a Pogba situation again with all eyes on Greenwood. Maybe I’m just thinking too much into it but it goes both ways. U should know — Utd_Time🔴🔴 (@RidSwayy) May 6, 2020

He is a good player…

so intelligent

good with his feet

he needs to stay here… we don’t have a player like him in our squad!!

he needa to stay — Faizan (@faizan_023) May 6, 2020

A couple of fans urged United to not let Gomes walk away, with one supporter even insisting that if given the game-time, he could be their Jadon Sancho.

It hurts to know that if this boy was given more game time , he’d be the Sancho we’re all hyping. Maybe even better — Nhlonipho Msweli (@Nhlokzin) May 6, 2020

He’s the best kid we’ve had since Ravel. Don’t mess this up @ManUtd — Saahil (@OfficialSaahil) May 6, 2020

It would certainly be a shame to see a talented academy product make his exit from United this summer, especially after the success the likes of Greenwood and Williams have enjoyed in getting a run of first-team games under their belt.

Should Man Utd let Angel Gomes leave on a free?

Yes Vote No Vote

But with Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in January, and reports linking them with a move for Birmingham starlet Jude Bellingham, Gomes’ position at the club is likely to be further under threat.

An exit at this point seems fairly likely.