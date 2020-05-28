 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans react to major contract update on Angel Gomes

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 28/5/2020 | 07:15pm

As the days continue to tick by, Angel Gomes’ contract situation at Manchester United gets even more concerning for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co.

The academy starlet’s current deal with the club comes to an end at the end of next month, and will thus become a free agent and able to sign with whoever he wants – reports had even suggested that Premier League rivals Chelsea are interested in securing his services.

But according to The Evening Standard’s James Robson, “United are still desperately trying to convince the 19-year-old that his future remains at the club after seeing all their offers rejected so far”.

It’s further suggested that “there remains real hope a compromise can yet be reached with a deal worth in excess of £30k-a-week”, and that he is considered as a “generational talent” by the club.

After hearing about the latest update on Gomes’ future, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

A few United fans couldn’t quite believe that the club believed Gomes to be a “generational talent”, and questioned how someone with little first-team experience and to turn 20 in August, could be so highly thought of.

One United fan in particular compared Gomes to Jesse Lingard, and pointed out they could see some parallels between the two developing, and that people will still consider him as a young and up-and-coming player.

Whilst Gomes may not have enjoyed a break-through season this year like a Mason Greenwood or Mason Greenwood – he has played just six times for the senior side – it would still be somewhat surprising to allow him to leave on a free.

United have already seen what can happen if that is the case, with Paul Pogba’s development into a star at Juventus after leaving on a free transfer surely still fresh in the memory.

Would Angel Gomes be another Paul Pogba situation?

Yes

No

The Manchester side can’t make the same mistake again.

