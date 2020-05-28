Man Utd fans react to major contract update on Angel Gomes

As the days continue to tick by, Angel Gomes’ contract situation at Manchester United gets even more concerning for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co.

The academy starlet’s current deal with the club comes to an end at the end of next month, and will thus become a free agent and able to sign with whoever he wants – reports had even suggested that Premier League rivals Chelsea are interested in securing his services.

But according to The Evening Standard’s James Robson, “United are still desperately trying to convince the 19-year-old that his future remains at the club after seeing all their offers rejected so far”.

It’s further suggested that “there remains real hope a compromise can yet be reached with a deal worth in excess of £30k-a-week”, and that he is considered as a “generational talent” by the club.

After hearing about the latest update on Gomes’ future, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Better than Lingard+Pereira put together😂😂 — Sam Firby (@SamFirbyy) May 28, 2020

Thank God for that. Stupid people already bidding the boy farewell and criticising him on many things they don’t know. Would have been a great mistake to let him go. Precocious talent — prince that was promised (@naijabestutdfan) May 27, 2020

Done genuinely nothing to deserve this contract — Kyle 🔰 (@KyleDrinane) May 27, 2020

A few United fans couldn’t quite believe that the club believed Gomes to be a “generational talent”, and questioned how someone with little first-team experience and to turn 20 in August, could be so highly thought of.

A generational talent who at the age of 19 still doesnt look close to being part of the first team — RunkeGlenn (@RunkeGlenn) May 27, 2020

Generational yet made his debut in 2017 and failed to make it..zero contribution….maybe generational talent in dancing for the kids — Solskjaer Is A Glazer PuppetV4-LUHG (@AdanLUHG) May 27, 2020

Mans 20 at the end of the summer and is regarded as a generational talent even though he doesn’t have a single senior level goal or assist 🧐 — Adam (@AdamOG__) May 27, 2020

One United fan in particular compared Gomes to Jesse Lingard, and pointed out they could see some parallels between the two developing, and that people will still consider him as a young and up-and-coming player.

He’s the next Lingard lol, his window keeps getting smaller and smaller but people keep thinking he’s still young and will be a great player — Noah Kronk (@KronkNoah) May 27, 2020

Whilst Gomes may not have enjoyed a break-through season this year like a Mason Greenwood or Mason Greenwood – he has played just six times for the senior side – it would still be somewhat surprising to allow him to leave on a free.

United have already seen what can happen if that is the case, with Paul Pogba’s development into a star at Juventus after leaving on a free transfer surely still fresh in the memory.

The Manchester side can’t make the same mistake again.