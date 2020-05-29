Man Utd fans react amid links to AS Monaco’s Pietro Pellegri

With Odion Ighalo’s future still up in the air amid the latest suggestion that Shanghai Shenhua may be willing to let him stay at Manchester United until January, a new striker is bound to be on the agenda at Old Trafford.

And according to Gianluca di Marzio, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are interested in luring AS Monaco starlet Pietro Pellegri to Manchester, and that having tracked him since he was just 16-years-old, he is “once again a target”.

The Italian arrived from Serie A side Genoa, but has barely featured for Monaco owing to a number of serious injuries that have kept him out of action for long periods of time.

And after seeing the links to the 19-year-old, United fans flooded to Twitter to share their thoughts on the young striker.

Exactly the sort of signing which will make us compete for top prizes.. ole’s at the wheel man ! — Talking MUFC 6 (@shikharsingh148) May 28, 2020

Certified baller — Breezy (@justTooBreezy) May 28, 2020

Wonderkid in FM. 🤣.Just sign him up! — Just Slim🤘🏿 (@NemeAmasiani) May 28, 2020

Was one of the best signing I’ve ever made on football manager when I had him in my united save, was a goal machine😍 — Oscar (@Oscar_HJ11) May 28, 2020

B tec dembele — Ashwin (@Ashyyyy232) May 28, 2020

A couple of supporters brought up Pellegri’s woeful injury record – he has missed 79 games in the last three seasons alone according to Transfermarkt – as one key reason why they should look elsewhere for a new striker.

He’s played 16 games in about 4 years. Don’t bother 💀 — Levi (@ManLikeMemphis1) May 28, 2020

Another couple of United fans questioned why the club are targeting a teenage striker when they already have Mason Greenwood in their ranks, with one supporter in particular insisting that their own academy starlet is just far better.

Greenwood is better with his eyes closed and feet knotted together — United.Territory (@TerritoryUnited) May 28, 2020

They know they already have Greenwood… right? 🤔 — Pov (@CallMePov) May 28, 2020

Is Pellegri really what United need at the moment?

Who's the better young striker?

Solskjaer already has the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Greenwood as young, striker options, and it begs the question of why they would want someone of a similar age and profile.

A more experienced centre-forward, with a proven track record is surely the way to go, and it’s no surprise to see many of the club’s fans feeling underwhelmed by such a potential move.