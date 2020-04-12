Man Utd fans discuss interest in Atletico’s Thomas Partey

After signing Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window, Manchester United looked a completely new team before the footballing world was postponed.

The Red Devils remained undefeated with their two new arrivals in the ranks, and with talks of a potential big-money summer move for Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho, things are beginning to look rosy again at Old Trafford.

And now, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo have claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s have reignited their interest in Atletico Madrid enforcer Thomas Partey but that they will face competition for his signature from Italian sides like AS Roma and Inter.

After hearing about the update on their pursuit of Partey, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Please man pleasseeeeeee — 🅿️ (@PapaPioche) April 11, 2020

If we want him he’s ours. — Jαck. (@UtdOptimist) April 11, 2020

Ed I beg — Mekz_N (@NMekz) April 11, 2020

Absolute steal — Morg (@morgs__87) April 11, 2020

From what ive seen of him thats a steal — Gaz Bond (@GazBond1) April 11, 2020

Already much better then Mctominay and Fred imo…..an option — Drew (@dsaadUnited) April 12, 2020

A couple of United fans felt that Partey could be the missing piece in both their midfield and squad, suggesting that he could offer a different dimension to the line-up.

Partey is all we need to make our midfield balanced. He will act as a glue between pogba/fred and bruno. I can’t believe we ain’t going in all for him — P.K Man🦁🇬🇭 (@mcbubbles9) April 12, 2020

Partey takes this squad up a level. Play Pogba and Bruno ahead of him or McTominay or Fred next to him with either Pogba or Bruno. Gives you options in midfield. He’s rock solid so allows the fullbacks to bomb forward. — Ameer Adhikari (@Ameer1975) April 12, 2020

With Paul Pogba’s future still up in the air, a move for a central midfielder certainly makes a whole lot of sense for United.

Partey has shown that he can be a very impressive anchor man for Atletico, but with the guile and creativity to be a force on the ball too. As per Whoscored, he averages 2.1 tackles, 1.4 interceptions, 1.9 dribbles and 0.7 key passes per game in La Liga this season.

If United can fend off interest from Partey’s other suitors, then the £36m-rated star could be a shrewd signing.