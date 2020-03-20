Man Utd swoop for Aubameyang could be similar to RVP move

According to The Sun, Manchester United are keeping tabs on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s situation at Arsenal.

What’s the word?

The Gunners star’s contract at the Emirates expires in the summer of 2021, and the north London side’s head of football, Raul Sanllehi, has previously insisted that no player will be allowed to run down their existing deals.

And according to The Sun, Mikel Arteta’s side are becoming resigned to the fact Aubameyang will enter into the final year of his contract, and that they do not believe a deal can be agreed until they know if Arsenal will be competing in European football next season.

Along with United, both Barcelona and PSG are also monitoring developments at the Emirates, and that the interested trio believe they can prise Aubameyang away for around £35m this summer.

Shades of RVP

Of course the last time a high-profile switch occurred from United to Arsenal, was the Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez exchange. But the one before that is the one that should leave fans of the Red Devils feeling extremely giddy at the prospect of Aubameyang joining.

Robin van Persie left the Gunners to join Sir Alex Ferguson’s side at Old Trafford, and promptly won the Premier League for the first time in his career. Whilst it may be too far of a stretch to suggest Aubameyang could inspire a similar feat considering how the Manchester outfit are currently outside of the top four places at the moment, it wouldn’t be too much of an exaggeration that a move would send shock-waves around the Premier League.

The Red Devils could have the prospect of having Aubameyang lead the line, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes in behind him. It’s a mouth-watering prospect that could take United back to competing with the best in the Premier League.

With club icon Gary Neville also lauding the Gabon international’s “absolutely sensational” performances since joining Arsenal, this is a swoop that could help United strike fear into the top-flight once more.

