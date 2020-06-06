Man Utd fans react to update on Benfica starlet Florentino Luis

One of the brightest young prospects in European football, Benfica starlet Florentino Luis could be set for a move to Manchester United this summer.

The 20-year-old was a part of the Portugal side that won both the European U17 Championship in 2016 and European U19 Championship in 2018, and has become more involved with the first-team at club level, featuring 15 times this season.

A meniscal injury has hampered his progress this year, but it appears United have not been put off by it. According to ESPN, Luis’s agent, Bruno Carvalho Santos, “met with United officials in January”, and that whilst the midfielder’s contract runs until 2024, Benfica “could be willing to let him go on loan, with an option to make the move permanent”.

After hearing about their interest in the Portuguese starlet, United fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions to the news.

He’s a proper talent, don’t let this boy run away United! 🔴 — Chris collins (@longerwett) June 5, 2020

Manchester United should sign this player immediately he has shown potential we should not waste time — Bradley alusa (@bradleyalusa) June 6, 2020

He’s really talented, similar to Ndidi in style of play. Would welcome him 👍🏻 — Vedant Sarkhot (@Vedz_92) June 5, 2020

A couple of supporters talked about how Luis could fit into their starting line-up, with one fan suggesting he could make a midfield trio with Fred and Scott McTominay, and another claiming he could overtake the latter.

In with Matic aging. Him Fred and Scott can be something for years. Make it happen. — That Sabiny guy (@allano47767911) June 5, 2020

Very true. There’s no guarantee Mctominay will be good enough either as much as I like him. A DM wonder kid like him would be perfect for what we need. — Rhys (@RhysOnFootball) June 5, 2020

Another couple of United fans however didn’t seem too thrilled with the prospect of Luis joining, instead questioning why they aren’t making a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, who some reports claim has agreed personal terms with Arsenal.

Meanwhile Thomas Partey has agreed terms with Arsenal. Earlier Timo Wener agreed terms with Chelsea. Good luck United. Still chasing the wind. — #MyView #MyThoughts…🇿🇲 (@Patlups) June 5, 2020

What’s Wrong with Thomas Partey 🤷🏾‍♂️ I Swear this Club’s Recruitment #MUFC — KSN (@Kulz83) June 5, 2020

A holding midfielder, and at only 20-years-old too, Luis could quite conceivably be the long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic in the United engine room.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay to perform in that role, but Luis would arrive with a burgeoning reputation in the game, with his agent declaring him “one of the highest rated young defensive midfielders in Europe”.

And if the report is accurate in terms of being able to sign him on an initial loan first, then that could work out perfectly for United both on a financial, and footballing sense too.