Man Utd fans react as Brandon Williams set for new contract

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 4/6/2020 | 12:10pm

One of the breakthrough stars of Manchester United’s season, Brandon Williams has emerged as someone both for the present and the future at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old has taken the most of the opportunities given to him by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, playing 26 times for the first-team this year, including starting against the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City in 2020.

Now, The Athletic claim that Williams is set for a huge pay rise despite only signing his latest contract with the club back in October – his existing deal is reportedly worth around £4k-a-week.

And after hearing about the academy starlet potentially getting a new deal, United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

A few United fans raised concerns about handing Williams a new deal, with a couple suggesting that the club should be looking to spend some money on a first-choice left-back, whilst another warned of how his future could tail off like Jesse Lingard.

With Luke Shaw his only real competition for that left-back role, Williams will surely fancy his chances of permanently overtaking the England international as United’s first-choice for that position.

At 19, he is already building up considerable experience of playing Premier League football week-in and week-out, and it would be no surprise to see him feature prominently when the top-flight restarts this month.

