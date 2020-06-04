Man Utd fans react as Brandon Williams set for new contract

One of the breakthrough stars of Manchester United’s season, Brandon Williams has emerged as someone both for the present and the future at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old has taken the most of the opportunities given to him by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, playing 26 times for the first-team this year, including starting against the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City in 2020.

Now, The Athletic claim that Williams is set for a huge pay rise despite only signing his latest contract with the club back in October – his existing deal is reportedly worth around £4k-a-week.

And after hearing about the academy starlet potentially getting a new deal, United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

He’s United through and through. Would love to see him taking the LB spott permanently for the years to come. — Tya G❤️ (@TyaMUFC) June 4, 2020

Deserved imo — Steve29™🇨🇦🕸 (@WanSZN) June 4, 2020

Congratulations to him🔴⚪⚫🇾🇪🇾🇪🇾🇪 — Bawunah Apollo🧣💚💛 (@bawunah) June 4, 2020

Brandon is a warrior. He’s made Shaw better. Happy to watch them fight for the spot — S (@Solskjaer2019) June 4, 2020

A few United fans raised concerns about handing Williams a new deal, with a couple suggesting that the club should be looking to spend some money on a first-choice left-back, whilst another warned of how his future could tail off like Jesse Lingard.

Undeserved, should be buying a proper LB like Telles/Grimaldo/Sandro but instead are rewarding a youth player who’s done nothing to earn his status as a first team player. — Tom🔰 (@TomMUFC02) June 4, 2020

#mufc are set to do what they know best which is to lower standards and fans will accept it by not signing a proper left back #mulive [the athletic]

Lovely. — Nadeem🔰 (@NadeemL19) June 4, 2020

He’s already buying Mercedes like it is hot wheels. Let him develop, don’t ruin him like Lingard. — Veez (@the_WISH_utd) June 4, 2020

With Luke Shaw his only real competition for that left-back role, Williams will surely fancy his chances of permanently overtaking the England international as United’s first-choice for that position.

At 19, he is already building up considerable experience of playing Premier League football week-in and week-out, and it would be no surprise to see him feature prominently when the top-flight restarts this month.