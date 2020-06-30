Man Utd’s predicted XI to face Brighton in the Premier League

After edging past Norwich in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, Manchester United turn their attentions back towards the Premier League as they take on Brighton away from home.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needed extra-time to defeat the ten-man Canaries, and having rested a few key players from the starting line-up at the weekend, the United manager is likely to revert back to a full strength team.

The Red Devils currently find themselves five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and know that teams like Wolves, Tottenham, Sheffield United and Arsenal have all got their own intentions of claiming Champions League football for next season.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the kind of line-up Solskjaer might put out on Tuesday evening.

With Sergio Romero taking the number one spot in the cup competitions, David de Gea is surely set for an immediate return to first-team action.

In front of him, the likes of Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are likely to take back their own places, with both Eric Bailly and Diogo Dalot set to drop out.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

And having gotten their first taste of starting a Premier League game together, Paul Pogba could return to the starting line-up to play alongside Bruno Fernandes – the duo inspired a 3-0 win against Sheffield United at Old Trafford last weekend.

Having been given a rare opportunity to shine by Solskjaer on Saturday, both Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata failed their respective auditions, before being hauled off in the second-half.

Their performances surely made an easy decision even easier, with Anthony Martial (hat-trick hero against the Blades) and Marcus Rashford sure to come straight back in.

The other big decision Solskjaer will have to make is who he starts on the right-hand side. Mason Greenwood hasn’t enjoyed the greatest of games since football’s restart with no goals or assists in three games, and Daniel James has not scored in the top-flight since last August.

Who should start against Brighton?

Greenwood Vote James Vote

But with Brighton having enjoyed a fine victory against Arsenal, Solskjaer may just go a little more cautious, and hand a chance to James and hope his pace can hurt the Seagulls on the counter.

Predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.