Man Utd fans rave about Bruno Fernandes’ masterclass

If there was an award for most valuable signing of the season, then Manchester United magician Bruno Fernandes is surely near the top of the contenders list.

The Portugal international may have only arrived back in the January transfer window, but his impact on this Red Devils team has been nothing short of remarkable.

Is Bruno Fernandes the signing of the season?

In 14 total games for the club across all competitions, he has scored seven times and provided a further six assists, with United remaining unbeaten in every single fixture he has been involved in.

And against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, he was once again in imperious form, scoring once, setting up two others and also providing an impressive five key passes. After seeing his performance in the 5-2 thrashing of the Cherries, United fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

I was the exact same. It’s not just his ability on the ball but his work rate off it that has impressed me the most. Nobody in our side works as hard as him every game and he always has that extra 3/4 yards of space all great players seem to have. Amazing signing 👍 — Ryan (@S5Shaun) July 5, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is better than anyone on your team. Good night sweeties — Dylan (@dylannMUFC) July 5, 2020

7 goals 6 assists in 13 games from midfield those are messi ronaldo type numbers pelase put some respect on my guys name — Manchester is Red (@M4NCH3STERISRED) July 5, 2020

we got a superb player and hopefully a future captain — ً (@LipUpFattyy) July 5, 2020

Never doubted that guy, he’s phenomenal — 🦁 (@UtdSalim) July 5, 2020

A couple of fans compared Fernandes to United legend Eric Cantona, and it’s certainly not something that feels too exaggerated – the Portuguese ace reached ten goal involvements in just nine Premier League games on Saturday, meaning he is the joint-quickest to do so for the club alongside Cantona himself and Robin van Persie.

Bruno HE IS A REINCARNATION OF CANTONA#MUFC — Paul ‘Kyran-Kayode’ (@Orhevba) July 4, 2020

We’ve seen the impacts of Cantona and RvP have had to previous United sides. I think we will see something similar with Bruno now. A true Magnifico. 🇵🇹😍 #mufc pic.twitter.com/XM83itksCe — Maxine Kingston (@missmaxineutd) July 4, 2020

He feels like Cantona. — 🔰David Ndlovu🇿🇼 (@dave_ndlovu) July 5, 2020

The Cantona comparison says it all really.

That has been the kind of transformation Fernandes has had on this United team, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looking so much more devastating when going forward.

United have been blessed with some great attacking talents over the course of their history, and if Fernandes continues in this vein, then there’s no reason why he can’t join them.