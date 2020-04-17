Man Utd fans drool over Bruno Fernandes’ comments

It’s fair to say Bruno Fernandes showed in a couple of months why he might be one of Manchester United’s most inspired signings in recent memory.

The Portugal international arrived from Sporting CP in the January transfer window, and hit the ground running at Old Trafford. In just nine games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, he struck three times and provided four assists, and judging by his latest comments, he is already establishing himself as a real fans favourite.

In a Q&A session posted on the club’s official website, the attacking midfielder admitted that he wants potential new signings to have a winners mentality, and that they should be “hungry for titles”.

After hearing what Fernandes had to say, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the 25-year-old.

Hasn’t even played half a season and he’s becoming a leader , Elite Mentality ⚡️ — Mason Greenwood FC (@UtdRobs) April 15, 2020

Elite mentality — Anthony (@ManLikeAnthony1) April 15, 2020

I couldn’t love him any more ❤️❤️❤️ — Thomas 🔰 (@mufc_cappa) April 15, 2020

He is speaking like he has been wearing captain armband for 10 years here. He is unbelievable. True leader. Thanks God we got him. — Julia MUFC (@JuliaPiotrowic4) April 15, 2020

My new captaino — Vickram🐏 (@deji_victo) April 15, 2020

Give Bruno the captain band already 💕 — Shayiholic (@Ummul_Ess) April 16, 2020

A couple of United fans felt their 21st league title is on its way to Old Trafford thanks to Fernandes and his mentality.

This guy is gonna get us 21 because of he’s mentality 😍😍😍😍😍 — butlerryan2146 (@butlerryan21461) April 15, 2020

Fernandes just can’t seem to do anything wrong.

The Portuguese star has revitalised United, almost single-handedly changing the atmosphere surrounding Old Trafford. Since his arrival in the final week of the January transfer window, Solskjaer’s men remained unbeaten, in large part thanks to Fernandes himself.

And with ambitious comments like these, he is well on the way to becoming a cult hero at the club.

