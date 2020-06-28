Man Utd fans discuss Bruno Fernandes’ display against Norwich

It wasn’t the prettiest of victories, but Manchester United got the job done against Norwich on Saturday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were made to work hard to win their FA Cup quarter-final clash, with Harry Maguire having to net a late winner deep into extra-time.

One man who United fans were sure to have expected perhaps a lot more from, was Bruno Fernandes. The Portugal international has been a revelation for the Manchester side ever since he joined from Sporting CP back in January, racking up four goals and four assists in just 11 games across all competitions.

But against Norwich on Saturday, the play-maker just seemed to try a little too hard to provide that spark for United, and there were countless times when he gave away the ball whilst trying to unlock the door – all in all, he lost possession a staggering 39 times as per Sofascore.

And after seeing his performance, United fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Bruno was rubbish today bro. Thankfully, we’re through. On to the next one! — Chief Rocka (@Chief_RockaMUFC) June 27, 2020

Bruno Fernandes’ worst performance in a Man Utd shirt — Bee (@Bee_mufc) June 27, 2020

He was the worst player on that pitch today — TH3 L3G3ND (@the_drterry) June 27, 2020

An unfit and off form Bruno Fernandes is still 10 times better that Lingard and Pereira. That being said, he had a terrible game. 🤦🏽‍♂️ #MUFC #NORMUN pic.twitter.com/QRDBvlz1dC — JD 🚀 (@KingZidunn) June 27, 2020

Some United fans however leapt to Fernandes’ defence, and insisted that it’s a part of his game to be a risk-taker and always trying to make things happen – and to his credit, the Portuguese star did provide a team-high five key passes on the night.

Bruno Fernandes can be frustrating at times, but his job is to make things happen/ to create chances, so of course he’s going to lose the ball from time to time. I’d rather have people like that in my team who takes risks than someone who plays the safe pass all the time. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) June 27, 2020

having players that play safe passes lost us huge games last season like barcelona at home, we dominated posession but didnt take any risks, hes a key player, people should stop waffling — ObiWanBissaka (@Nebuulaaa) June 27, 2020

I swear our fanbase, how can you doubt Bruno Fernandes. Hes our number 10 trying to create and take risks, of course hes going to lose the ball. #mufc — Daniaal (@Daniaal_7) June 27, 2020

A couple of fans urged Fernandes to be given a rest, with one supporter in particular calling for him to be dropped to the substitutes bench for the clash against Brighton.

Bruno needs rest. He has been magnificent so far and thought today would have been ideal to rest him. Now he’s played 120 mins more and regardless of his performance we still need him to start every game. No one has the creative mindset he has. #mufc — Aditya Reds (@aditya_reds) June 27, 2020

Well said..even off the ball he’s pulling the strings. Would love to see him on the bench against Brighton tbh. He can come on if needed but hes been playing at 100% game after game. Needs rest — Pulkit 🔰 (@OleTrain) June 27, 2020

Whether it was sheer tiredness or the fact he felt he had to shoulder the entire creative responsibility, it’s fair to say Fernandes wasn’t at his absolute best against the Canaries.

But he never shied away from getting the ball and trying to create chances either for himself or his teammates, and that kind of mentality will surely please Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It was a rare off day for a player who has been so good for United in the early days of his career.