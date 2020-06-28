 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans discuss Bruno Fernandes' display against Norwich

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 28/6/2020 | 08:45am

It wasn’t the prettiest of victories, but Manchester United got the job done against Norwich on Saturday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were made to work hard to win their FA Cup quarter-final clash, with Harry Maguire having to net a late winner deep into extra-time.

One man who United fans were sure to have expected perhaps a lot more from, was Bruno Fernandes. The Portugal international has been a revelation for the Manchester side ever since he joined from Sporting CP back in January, racking up four goals and four assists in just 11 games across all competitions.

Is there too much pressure on Bruno Fernandes?

Yes

No

But against Norwich on Saturday, the play-maker just seemed to try a little too hard to provide that spark for United, and there were countless times when he gave away the ball whilst trying to unlock the door – all in all, he lost possession a staggering 39 times as per Sofascore.

And after seeing his performance, United fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Some United fans however leapt to Fernandes’ defence, and insisted that it’s a part of his game to be a risk-taker and always trying to make things happen – and to his credit, the Portuguese star did provide a team-high five key passes on the night.

A couple of fans urged Fernandes to be given a rest, with one supporter in particular calling for him to be dropped to the substitutes bench for the clash against Brighton.

Whether it was sheer tiredness or the fact he felt he had to shoulder the entire creative responsibility, it’s fair to say Fernandes wasn’t at his absolute best against the Canaries.

But he never shied away from getting the ball and trying to create chances either for himself or his teammates, and that kind of mentality will surely please Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It was a rare off day for a player who has been so good for United in the early days of his career.

