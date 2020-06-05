Man Utd fans drool over Bruno Fernandes’ comments

Since seeing him arrive from Sporting CP back in the January transfer window, Manchester United fans have really taken to Bruno Fernandes.

Performances against the likes of Manchester City and Watford in particular saw fans lavish praise on their new signing, and in the nine total games that he has played so far for the club, he has scored three goals and provided four assists.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

One thing supporter have yet to see however, is Fernandes playing alongside Paul Pogba, with the latter struggling with injuries.

Speaking in an Instagram live chat with footballer Mario Djurovski, Fernandes spoke highly of the Frenchman, and talked up the prospect of forming a midfield partnership with him.

He said: “Yes of course, I think Paul is one of the best players in Manchester and in the world. He was injured for a lot of time. The opportunity to play side to side with him is fantastic because you want to play with the best players you can.”

And after hearing about what he had to say, United fans flooded to Twitter to share their excitement.

When I tell you, I cannot wait for this partnership 💉 pic.twitter.com/Zp72zynbux — Taz 🔴 (@Tarum_7) June 3, 2020

Too much sauce — Yassine José (@YassineJos) June 3, 2020

Winners talk 💥🤣 — Kojo Sabby (@GyamfiSebastian) June 3, 2020

Bruno is an absolute king — mike (@UNITEDM1KE) June 4, 2020

Some United fans couldn’t hold back their excitement, with one fan insisting that they can’t wait for the Premier League to restart once more, just to see Fernandes and Pogba line up together.

THE PL AIN’T READY FOR THIS LINK UP 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3FrKGtA46V — Utd Fortune V1 🔴 (@FortuneJrV1) June 3, 2020

The world is not ready🔥🔥 — trojan 98 (@_trojan98) June 3, 2020

With football having been postponed for over a couple of months, injured stars like Pogba have had the opportunity to rest and recuperate without missing any matches.

Is Bruno Fernandes the best midfielder in the Premier League?

Yes Vote No Vote

And with the top-flight set to resume later this month, there’s a real possibility that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will finally get to unleash both Fernandes and Pogba at the same time.

Judging by the reaction of many of these United fans, it’s going to be a very exciting time.