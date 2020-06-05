 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans drool over Bruno Fernandes' comments

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 5/6/2020 | 09:45am

Since seeing him arrive from Sporting CP back in the January transfer window, Manchester United fans have really taken to Bruno Fernandes.

Performances against the likes of Manchester City and Watford in particular saw fans lavish praise on their new signing, and in the nine total games that he has played so far for the club, he has scored three goals and provided four assists.

One thing supporter have yet to see however, is Fernandes playing alongside Paul Pogba, with the latter struggling with injuries.

Speaking in an Instagram live chat with footballer Mario Djurovski, Fernandes spoke highly of the Frenchman, and talked up the prospect of forming a midfield partnership with him.

He said: “Yes of course, I think Paul is one of the best players in Manchester and in the world. He was injured for a lot of time. The opportunity to play side to side with him is fantastic because you want to play with the best players you can.”

And after hearing about what he had to say, United fans flooded to Twitter to share their excitement.

Some United fans couldn’t hold back their excitement, with one fan insisting that they can’t wait for the Premier League to restart once more, just to see Fernandes and Pogba line up together.

With football having been postponed for over a couple of months, injured stars like Pogba have had the opportunity to rest and recuperate without missing any matches.

And with the top-flight set to resume later this month, there’s a real possibility that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will finally get to unleash both Fernandes and Pogba at the same time.

Judging by the reaction of many of these United fans, it’s going to be a very exciting time.

