Man Utd fans react to Bruno Fernandes’ post with Paul Pogba

Despite only arriving in the final week of the January transfer window, Bruno Fernandes has already made an instant impression in his short time at Manchester United.

The Portugal international has settled into life at Old Trafford with ease, scoring three goals and providing a further three assists in just nine games across all competitions – in fact, since signing, United have remained unbeaten.

But whilst there has been a major upturn in results for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, the one thing the Norwegian hasn’t been able to see out on the pitch, is both Fernandes and Paul Pogba playing together.

The latter has had an injury-riddled campaign, but with football postponed, has been able to recover. And on his Instagram story (via utdreport on Twitter), Fernandes posted a snap of both him and Pogba out on the training pitch, and after seeing the footage, United fans delivered their reactions on social media.

Can’t wait to see them play together football hurry back 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/svzzTYNu9G — MARTIAL HNDRXX (@martialsburner) May 26, 2020

Really hope they link up well 👀👀❤️❤️ — AlexLlewxllyn (@AlexLlewellyn18) May 26, 2020

Bruno and Pogba in the same picture.. tears in my eyes 😪 — Kafui (@Kafui_Yaw) May 26, 2020

My word I’m not ready for this partnership — Ben 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BenRoseMUFC) May 26, 2020

Best in EPl — The sun of Naiga (@jingoBaker) May 26, 2020

A couple of United fans suggested that the rest of the teams in the Premier League will be quaking in their boots, and that they “ain’t ready” for Bruno and Pogba to join forces together.

The prem ain’t ready pic.twitter.com/kVpvM8ND9v — 🔰T1UTD🔰 (On Loan to Bayern) (@T1UTD) May 26, 2020

Other Premier league teams now pic.twitter.com/zi1FDRI2ee — That Sabiny guy (@allano47767911) May 26, 2020

Understandably, United fans appear to be incredibly excited at the prospect of seeing Fernandes and Pogba wreak havoc on the Premier League.

Up until now, the two attacking midfielders have yet to take to the pitch together, so there is a real air of mystery about what they could potentially do as a partnership.

And with football perhaps coming back next month, United fans may not have to wait too long to see it in action.