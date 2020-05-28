 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans react to Bruno Fernandes' post with Paul Pogba

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 28/5/2020 | 12:20pm

Despite only arriving in the final week of the January transfer window, Bruno Fernandes has already made an instant impression in his short time at Manchester United.

The Portugal international has settled into life at Old Trafford with ease, scoring three goals and providing a further three assists in just nine games across all competitions – in fact, since signing, United have remained unbeaten.

But whilst there has been a major upturn in results for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, the one thing the Norwegian hasn’t been able to see out on the pitch, is both Fernandes and Paul Pogba playing together.

The latter has had an injury-riddled campaign, but with football postponed, has been able to recover. And on his Instagram story (via utdreport on Twitter), Fernandes posted a snap of both him and Pogba out on the training pitch, and after seeing the footage, United fans delivered their reactions on social media.

A couple of United fans suggested that the rest of the teams in the Premier League will be quaking in their boots, and that they “ain’t ready” for Bruno and Pogba to join forces together.

Understandably, United fans appear to be incredibly excited at the prospect of seeing Fernandes and Pogba wreak havoc on the Premier League.

Up until now, the two attacking midfielders have yet to take to the pitch together, so there is a real air of mystery about what they could potentially do as a partnership.

And with football perhaps coming back next month, United fans may not have to wait too long to see it in action.

