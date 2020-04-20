Man Utd fans drool over Bruno Fernandes stat

It’s fair to say Bruno Fernandes has already established himself as one of Manchester United’s most impressive signings in recent memory.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have endured their fair share of duds since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure back in the summer of 2013, with the likes of Angel di Maria and Radamel Falcao amongst those high-profile signings who have failed at Old Trafford – the former only lasted a season before he was shown the exit door.

But Fernandes has been anything but that judging by his first few weeks at the club. As per Transfermarkt, in the nine games that he has played for them, he has scored three goals and provided a further four assists, with United remaining unbeaten across all competitions since his arrival.

Now, in a Sky Sports stat posted by Twitter account utdreport, Fernandes’ brilliance has been laid to bare.

Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League since February 1 #mulive [sky] pic.twitter.com/wMgcByXllw — utdreport (@utdreport) April 20, 2020

After seeing the stat, fans of the Manchester side took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their January signing.

Well, he’s not here to compete, here to take over. — Shrey (@Shrey_Utd) April 20, 2020

Best Portuguese player in the league — fabi (@Utdfabi) April 20, 2020

Cracking player — IsaacUTD🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@isaac_utd) April 20, 2020

He is here to win titles — zik Odeh (@OdehZik) April 20, 2020

Don Bruno effect 🔥 — Mr. Nova (@Mestar_Nova) April 20, 2020

Man dominating the league in a short period — Urhefe Excellence (@urhefeExcellen1) April 20, 2020

Shutting Pep up: 1 — Akhil Sood (@akhilsoodsood) April 20, 2020

One United fan in particular even claimed that had the club signed Fernandes last summer, they would now be comfortably sitting in the top four positions in the Premier League.

We would be comfortably top 4 if the 🤡 signed him in the summer — 🔰Ross Davies 🔰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🎮🍺⚾️⚽️ (@WelshYankeesFan) April 20, 2020

If Fernandes continues on the same trajectory that he has started his career at United, then we could be looking at one of the club’s best players of the past couple of decades.

Is Bruno Fernandes Man Utd's best signing since Sir Alex's exit?

The transformation he has had on this United team has been nothing short of remarkable, and if Solskjaer can add one or two more additions in the same vein as the Portuguese man, then there is no reason why the side can’t be competing at the top end of the Premier League table sooner rather than later.

