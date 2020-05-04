 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Manchester United News
Man Utd fans absolutely loving Bruno Fernandes' comments

Man Utd fans absolutely loving Bruno Fernandes’ comments

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 4/5/2020 | 04:40pm

It’s fair to say Bruno Fernandes proved in his first few weeks at the club that he has the potential to go down as one of Manchester United’s most inspired signings in recent memory.

The Portugal international arrived in the January transfer window from Sporting CP, and his impact was almost immediate. As per Transfermarkt, in the nine games that he took to the field in a United shirt, he scored three times and provided four assists – not to mention the fact the Red Devils did not taste defeat after he joined.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history

And it appears his latest comments have endeared him even more into the hearts of United fans. As quoted by the club’s official website, he described himself as a “warrior” and that whilst he has friends in the Premier League, he “will be the biggest enemy they can have”.

After hearing about what Fernandes had to say, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the Portuguese star.

A couple of fans felt Fernandes’ comments had shades of United legend Roy Keane, with one supporter in particular hailing his “elite mentality”.

It’s no surprise to see United fans completely enamoured with Fernandes.

Is Bruno Fernandes already United's most important player?

Yes

Yes

No

No

The Portuguese man simply can’t do anything wrong, and his comments speak to a mentality that is perhaps been missing from this United side for a few years.

If he can lead them back to the top again, then there can be no question that Fernandes can take his place amongst the greats.

Article title: Man Utd fans absolutely loving Bruno Fernandes’ comments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 