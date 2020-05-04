Man Utd fans absolutely loving Bruno Fernandes’ comments

It’s fair to say Bruno Fernandes proved in his first few weeks at the club that he has the potential to go down as one of Manchester United’s most inspired signings in recent memory.

The Portugal international arrived in the January transfer window from Sporting CP, and his impact was almost immediate. As per Transfermarkt, in the nine games that he took to the field in a United shirt, he scored three times and provided four assists – not to mention the fact the Red Devils did not taste defeat after he joined.

And it appears his latest comments have endeared him even more into the hearts of United fans. As quoted by the club’s official website, he described himself as a “warrior” and that whilst he has friends in the Premier League, he “will be the biggest enemy they can have”.

After hearing about what Fernandes had to say, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the Portuguese star.

Bruno is the right fit both on the pitch and off it. His mentality is something else — KB-7 (@unitedAddixt) May 4, 2020

Elite mentality. — Daniel (@UtdApollo) May 4, 2020

Bernardo and man city shaking as we speak — Dave (@ftbIdave) May 4, 2020

This guy is so determined to win. I like that to the bone! — Olamide Abiola 🇾🇪 (@MR_LAMIDE) May 4, 2020

Sending chills down my spine — For~D~Culture 🀄️ (@holasculture) May 4, 2020

Mentality. 🔥 — Ahrar Bin Aslam (@ahrar_united7) May 4, 2020

A couple of fans felt Fernandes’ comments had shades of United legend Roy Keane, with one supporter in particular hailing his “elite mentality”.

Beast, Hey Keano is that you or another Beast — Olohunwa (@Olohunwa13) May 4, 2020

Bruno ferkeano at it with the elite mentality — benjie 😈 (@BenUrey51) May 4, 2020

It’s no surprise to see United fans completely enamoured with Fernandes.

The Portuguese man simply can’t do anything wrong, and his comments speak to a mentality that is perhaps been missing from this United side for a few years.

If he can lead them back to the top again, then there can be no question that Fernandes can take his place amongst the greats.