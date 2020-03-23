Man Utd would be making a huge mistake with Coutinho swoop

When Philippe Coutinho was plying his trade in the Premier League with Liverpool, he was at the heart of some intense encounters between the Reds and Manchester United.

In the nine games that the Brazilian featured in, the Merseyside outfit came out on top five times, and lost just twice – Coutinho himself got on the score-sheet two times as well.

But following the disastrous period he has endured in his time since leaving Liverpool – he has scored just 30 times in 108 combined games for Barcelona and Bayern Munich – it appears he could be set for a return to the Premier League.

And according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils have already asked about signing him, with the report further claiming that they want a “creative player in a very gray core”.

Now whilst Coutinho has certainly proven his worth during his time in English football – he managed an impressive 54 goals and 45 assists for Liverpool – he simply isn’t worth United’s time or money anymore.

A few months ago, a player of Coutinho’s abilities would have been exactly what Solskjaer’s team needed. But the January transfer window saw them land Bruno Fernandes, and the Portugal international has started like a house on fire at Old Trafford.

In his first nine games for the club, the attacking midfielder has scored three times and provided a further four assists. All in all, this season has seen him manage a quite ridiculous 18 goals and 18 assists in 37 games across all competitions.

In contrast, the £63m-rated Coutinho has scored just nine times and set up a further eight. In all respects, he is now in the shadow of Fernandes, and with them both playing in the same position in that all-important number ten role, it’s difficult for Ed Woodward to justify splashing the cash on someone who they just don’t need anymore.

The Red Devils looked to have moved on for the better with Fernandes in their ranks, and it is why making a move for Coutinho would be such a blunder on the part of the United hierarchy.

