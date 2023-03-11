ESPN pundit Craig Burley has slammed Manchester United winter recruit Wout Weghorst, claiming that the striker is completely out of place at the club.

How has Weghorst performed for Man United?

The Netherlands international was brought in on loan from Burnley to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, but has managed just two goals in 15 appearances.

He has played both up front and as a second striker under Erik ten Hag, who recruited the Dutchman for his ability to press from the front, and whilst he has performed fairly well in this regard, his lack of goals may prove to be a problem.

Speaking on ESPN, Burley slammed the signing after being asked if United need a top-class striker in the summer, claiming that Weghorst is out of his depth at Old Trafford.

He said: "I'm not being rude to Wout Weghorst - I mean, I can be if you want. But the boy's had an opportunity and he's got in there, and it's a bit like [Odion] Ighalo when he came on loan from China.

"I bet when he phoned him up he thought it was a prank.

"It's just one of those things where the Ronaldo situation was horrible - dealt with brilliantly, by the way, by club and manager - and they had to get somebody in.

"He [Ten Hag] knows him, but come on, he's like a fish out of water in that United side."

Should United keep Weghorst?

The striker is on loan, but if United decide to keep Weghorst, they could pay a fee to Burnley despite his loan contract having no option to buy included.

They have been linked with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen as superstar number nines, but could still keep the 28-year-old as depth.

Anthony Martial's injury problems have meant that United are light up front, so even if they do recruit a new striker, Weghorst could prove to be a useful backup option.

Ten Hag recently praised the forward for his movement and work rate, indicating that he could be keen to keep the Dutchman going forward, and if Weghorst is happy to play a backup role, then he could become a useful option in addition to a big-name striker for next season.