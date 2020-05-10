Man Utd fans react to major update on David de Gea

It’s fair to say David de Gea hasn’t enjoyed the greatest couple of seasons at Manchester United.

The Spain international had been the picture of consistency through the majority of the 2010s, earning multiple nominations to the PFA’s Team of the Year in the Premier League.

But the last couple of campaigns has seen him form drop off sharply, with numerous games littered with poor goalkeeping mistakes and concentration lapses – you only have to look at his calamity against Everton at Goodison Park earlier this season to see that.

Now, on Duncan Castles’ Transfer Podcast, it has been suggested that United are not happy with the shot-stopper’s form since he signed a new contract, and that the club are open to selling him if they get an offer.

After hearing about the latest update on the future of their current number one, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Ole still bitter for what De Gea said about our clubs ambition i see — Ché (@UtdChe) May 8, 2020

Its time for him to move on, he has repaid his past now couldnt care less if he is after money he should go — Arvie (@Arvie23375441) May 9, 2020

If we get rid of de gea I will be gutted — harris ajaz (@harrisajaz14) May 8, 2020

Best decision from the club — Eric Iyke (@UzoukwuEricIyke) May 9, 2020

I wish he leaves us for a club with a better vision and where he wins trophies. Coz our club is ready to give 100k a week Lingard more time, 150k a week Shaw some more time, 400k a week Sanchez more time to prove everyone wrong but not David de Gea who has shown what he can be. — Mayank (@___Mayank_) May 9, 2020

One United fan in particular suggested that giving De Gea one last season, before bringing Dean Henderson into the fold could be the way to go.

That’s a decision that may have to be taken. But a season more would work before moving him on for Dean — Tyrell A. Richard (@raphael223) May 8, 2020

With Henderson due to return this summer after his second successive loan spell at Sheffield United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly has someone who could fill De Gea’s shoes at Old Trafford almost immediately.

Who should be Man Utd's number one next season?

De Gea Vote Henderson Vote

All Henderson needs is an opportunity and a chance to shine, and if De Gea does end up leaving, then United wouldn’t have to look too far to find a replacement for him.

A De Gea exit may not be the biggest disaster in the world this summer.