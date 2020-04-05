Man Utd would make a statement of intent with De Ligt move

So Manchester United may well have a second chance to sign Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The Netherlands international was the subject of intense transfer speculation last year after a season in which he helped lead Ajax to an improbable Champions League semi-final.

Naturally, there was great interest in luring him away from the Dutch side, and it was reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team were reportedly in the running to sign him.

In the end, he chose to take his talents to Italy, and joined Juventus in a big-money deal. But things haven’t quite worked out for the centre-back over in Turin, finding himself in and out of the first-team.

As per Transfermarkt, he had started just six of Juventus’ last 11 games in Serie A – quite the turnaround for someone who was at the cornerstone of a defence that was performing so well in Europe last season.

But according to a recent report from ESPN, United are prepared to make a renewed bid for the centre-back this summer if the Bianconeri are willing to listen to offers for him.

It further claims that De Ligt “is regarded as having the perfect profile for Solskjkaer’s United in terms of his age, versatility and character”. Now whilst there may be an asterisk on his name based on the fact he hasn’t been much of a regular for Juventus in recent months, there can be no doubting that the Dutchman still remains one of the hottest young properties in European football.

At just 20, the £67.5m-rated prodigy still has plenty of time to grow and develop, and one difficult campaign in his debut campaign abroad shouldn’t tarnish his abilities whatsoever. The Red Devils mustn’t jump to conclusions based on De Ligt this season, and instead revert back to their thought process last summer when the defender was so highly sought after.

Bringing him to Old Trafford to partner Harry Maguire would be a major statement of intent. It would show to the rest of Europe that United remain an attractive destination for some of the best players in the world, even potentially without the lure of Champions League football on offer.

De Ligt’s Juventus struggles suggests he isn’t the finished product just yet, but his time at Ajax provides evidence he is very much a diamond in the making. If Ed Woodward can pull this deal off in the summer, it would lay down a marker that United are very much dining at the top table once more.

