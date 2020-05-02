Man Utd fans react to huge update on Dean Henderson’s future

It’s safe to say Dean Henderson has established himself as one of the more impressive goalkeepers the Premier League has to offer.

The 23-year-old has spent the last two campaigns on loan at Sheffield United, and in the Blades’ debut campaign in the top-flight this year, he has helped to form a formidable defence.

They have conceded just 25 goals in their opening 28 games in the Premier League, meaning they have the second-best defensive record in the division, only behind league leaders Liverpool.

With his loan spell set to end this summer, the 6 foot 2 Henderson may have harboured hopes of challenging David de Gea for the number one spot at Old Trafford.

However, ESPN now claim that whilst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are “determined” to resist any bids for the goalkeeper, they are looking to get him another loan move.

And after hearing about the update, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Send him on a two year loan with an option to call him back after a year. That way he can settle at the club and if worst case happens and De Gea keeps regressing we can bring him back. — Miguel (@louivasco) April 30, 2020

Perfect scenario in my opinion. People have short memories with Dave. Deserves another year then address the situation. No need to rush anything. — ManUnitedTalk (@ManUnitedTalk) April 30, 2020

There’s no better place than Sheffield. — ً (@utdrobbo) April 30, 2020

Better than De Gea….typical United — Manchester United (@poland_united) April 30, 2020

he should be going out on loan until de gea retires — NKIŠU (@_Nkisu) April 30, 2020

A couple of fans didn’t seem to be too impressed with Henderson however, and even called for him to be sold.

Just get rid of him, he’s never going to be on De Gea’s level. — IceColdTony (MDL) (@ColdTonyMartial) April 30, 2020

Smart. He sucks. But make that loan move permanent. — George K Rob B (@Robert4KGeorge) April 30, 2020

Just what does Henderson have to do for United to give him a chance in their first-team?

The logic behind letting him stay at Sheffield United for this season was certainly understandable, given that he would get a whole campaign of Premier League football under his belt.

Who should be Man Utd's number one next season?

De Gea Vote Henderson Vote

But surely that would have set him up perfectly to challenge De Gea this upcoming summer? Instead, United may end up risking alienating one of their most talented prospects by refusing to show him a pathway to the senior side.

