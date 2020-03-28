Man Utd should swoop for Diego Godin this summer

After signing Harry Maguire for a world-record fee for a defender last summer, and also bringing in Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a big-money deal too, Manchester United have certainly shown that they are intent on improving their defence.

The Red Devils have conceded 30 goals in 29 Premier League games this season, with Liverpool, Leicester and Sheffield United the only teams to have let in less.

But whilst that is no doubt impressive, there is no question Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could perhaps do with someone to establish themselves as Maguire’s partner in the heart of defence.

The likes of Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Marcos Rojo have all had their turns in trying to prove to the United manager that they are the ones to be forming a partnership with the England international.

But Solskjaer could find his answer to his conundrum in Inter defender Diego Godin.

According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via The Daily Mail), the Manchester side are interested in signing the centre-back. Whilst he hasn’t had much game-time in the Serie A, he still remains a wizened old veteran of the game with his performances at former club Atletico Madrid.

The defender would have embraced all the dark arts that Diego Simeone and his Atletico side have come to be known for, and it’s that kind of win-at-all-costs mentality that could go down a treat at Old Trafford.

Whilst Maguire could be the more elegant centre-back, bringing the ball out of defence like Rio Ferdinand, Godin could bring his hard-nosed style of play to perfectly compliment him. As per Whoscored, the 135-cap Uruguay international has a very impressive career average of 1.9 tackles and 2.5 interceptions per game, whilst his total of 120 yellow cards in 531 total games certainly shows he isn’t averse to doing whatever is necessary to help his side’s defence hold firm.

He may be slightly older, but Godin could be the perfect centre-back partner for Maguire.

