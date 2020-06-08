Man Utd fans rave about update on Ajax star Donny van de Beek

After missing out on signing him in the January transfer window, it looks as though Manchester United may have another chance to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek again.

Reports earlier this year had suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had identified the Netherlands international as a transfer target, but the 23-year-old would then later insist that he would remain at Ajax until at least the end of the season.

Now, according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, United have stepped up their interest in Van de Beek once again, and are now keen on jumping ahead of Spanish giants Real Madrid in the race to sign him this summer.

After hearing about the update on their move for the Ajax star, fans of the Manchester side flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

DONNY AT LA THEATRE 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DGu4bJq6l9 — Utd Fortune V1 🔴 (@FortuneJrV1) June 6, 2020

He would make a great addition to the team. — J₳son Bluezy Sw₳rtz (@Bluezy01) June 6, 2020

A few United fans raved about how well Van de Beek could fit into the starting line-up at Old Trafford, with one supporter even insisting that if you threw him alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, Solskjaer’s side could have the best midfield trio in the whole of Europe.

Let’s gooo. Excellent player and ca play all 3 roles in the midfield. — Mason Van Gunwood (@Gunwood_26) June 6, 2020

I would love to see van de Beek at #MUFC. Smart, talented player who is versatile and physically ready for the premier league.https://t.co/GceC6ci2zN — Daniel (@mufc995) June 7, 2020

Hell yeah, imagine him bruno and PP best midfield 3 in Europe — AS (@afttab1) June 7, 2020

One United supporter declared the Dutchman as the “perfect” replacement for Jesse Lingard this summer – the England international of course has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after another disappointing campaign that has seen him net just twice in 35 total games.

The perfect Lingard replacement, Havertz is too expensive I guess. pic.twitter.com/NGHAUf05Vp — 🇸🇴⬛️🇬🇧🔴 (@False_9ine_) June 6, 2020

One of the heroes of Ajax’s famous run to the Champions League semi-finals last season – he netted three times and provided two assists in the competition – Van de Beek has been in similarly imperious form this time around.

If Van de Beek joined, would Man Utd have the best midfield in the Premier League?

A real goal-scoring midfielder, the Dutchman has bagged ten times in 37 games, not to mention the fact he has laid on a further 11 assists too. United would be getting a player who still has the peak years ahead of him, but has already built up considerable experience playing in the Champions League year-in and year-out.

Understandably, many United fans seem excited by the prospect of him joining this summer.