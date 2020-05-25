Man Utd fans hail Ed Woodward over classy gesture

With the current climate taking its hold on football, Premier League sides in general are reasonably well-equipped to deal with the financial implications of it all – at least compared to sides in the lower divisions of English football.

And with several of those sides no doubt trying to find out ways to survive, Manchester United have reportedly made a very classy gesture to help offer their support to them.

According to The Daily Mail, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have “waived the outstanding loan fees for three of their players — saving a trio of cash-strapped clubs a combined £130,000”.

The report claims that the likes of Hearts (Joel Pereira), Bolton (Ethan Hamilton) and Burton Albion (Kieran O’Hara), have been told that any money that they owed will not be called in, with United insiders feeling it “unfair to increase the financial pressure on smaller clubs already reeling”.

After hearing about the news, United fans flooded to Twitter to voice their appreciation, and many hailed Ed Woodward in particular.

My club ❤️ city would never — Lew (@UtdLeww) May 24, 2020

Another classy move! Great to see! — Daniel (@UtdApollo) May 24, 2020

At this rate of kindness, Woodward and the Glazers might be getting appreciation again 😩👍 — The Journey of a 1000 Miles (@MichMC1) May 25, 2020

Lovely masterclass from Woodward — ً (@utdsaeed) May 24, 2020

Ed pulling Masterclasses after masterclasses. It’s a weird feeling. — Oliver (@Kebiruesuana) May 25, 2020

absolute class ❤ — 🔰🔴🇾🇪 (@mufcDion) May 25, 2020

My club grabbing massive Ws — Tell me everything (@thefamousunited) May 25, 2020

What an incredibly thoughtful gesture.

It may not mean a lot in terms of a club the size of United, but for teams like those involved, it could quite legitimately be the difference to ensuring they stay afloat.

So a lot of credit must go to United and Woodward in particular for it.