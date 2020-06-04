 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Manchester United News
Man Utd fans react after update on Eduardo Camavinga

Man Utd fans react after update on Eduardo Camavinga

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 4/6/2020 | 07:15pm

Despite only being 17, Eduardo Camavinga is already being talked about with a move to the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The Frenchman had  been an ever-present for Rennes before the French season was cancelled, playing 25 times in Ligue 1 alone, and scoring once.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Can you name the player?

The holding midfielder arguably really came to prominence after a starring role in a 2-1 victory over PSG last August, when he picked up an assist, and now according to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), he could be set for a move away.

The report claims that Camavinga has received several proposals from United, but that he is far more keen on making the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu to play for Madrid.

After hearing about the update on the teenager’s future, United fans took to Twitter to voice their reactions.

A couple of fans simply insisted that if Camavinga does prefer Madrid, then United shouldn’t have any need for him, and that they only want players “who want to be” at the club.

Some more United supporters added to those sentiments by bringing in Angel Di Maria’s name, suggesting that Camavinga’s arrival could be very similar to the situation that developed with the Argentine, where he only spent one season at Old Trafford before leaving again.

With big-money signings unlikely to be the theme this summer, United will surely have to prioritise Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Who should be Man Utd's main priority?

Sancho

Sancho

Camavinga

Camavinga

Moves for both Camavinga and Sancho seems a bit improbable given the circumstances, so Ed Woodward will certainly have a decision to make.

Article title: Man Utd fans react after update on Eduardo Camavinga

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 