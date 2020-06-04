Despite only being 17, Eduardo Camavinga is already being talked about with a move to the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.
The Frenchman had been an ever-present for Rennes before the French season was cancelled, playing 25 times in Ligue 1 alone, and scoring once.
The holding midfielder arguably really came to prominence after a starring role in a 2-1 victory over PSG last August, when he picked up an assist, and now according to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), he could be set for a move away.
The report claims that Camavinga has received several proposals from United, but that he is far more keen on making the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu to play for Madrid.
After hearing about the update on the teenager’s future, United fans took to Twitter to voice their reactions.
This guy is a beast tbf
Send Cantona to cajole him!
A couple of fans simply insisted that if Camavinga does prefer Madrid, then United shouldn’t have any need for him, and that they only want players “who want to be” at the club.
If he prefers RM we don’t want or need him.
If the dude prefers Los Banos then let him go there…we want players who want to be at United.
Some more United supporters added to those sentiments by bringing in Angel Di Maria’s name, suggesting that Camavinga’s arrival could be very similar to the situation that developed with the Argentine, where he only spent one season at Old Trafford before leaving again.
Don’t get him just because you can, if He doesn’t want to come. Or else it will be Angel di Maria all over.
If he wants Real, let it go. Di Maria wanted PSG, settled for us and look how that turned out.
We may not be what we used to be, but we’re too big to fall into the trap of being someone’s stepping stone again!
If he wants RM then what’s the point in #mufc going in for him? Look at the mess with DiMaria. Waste of time. The club should only be taking on players who will die for the badge.
Then please don’t sign him. We don’t want to end up with another Di Maria.
With big-money signings unlikely to be the theme this summer, United will surely have to prioritise Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.
Moves for both Camavinga and Sancho seems a bit improbable given the circumstances, so Ed Woodward will certainly have a decision to make.