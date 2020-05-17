 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Manchester United News
Man Utd fans react to Erling Haaland's display for Dortmund

Man Utd fans react to Erling Haaland’s display for Dortmund

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 17/5/2020 | 12:20pm

So with the Bundesliga becoming the first major European league to resume, Manchester United fans had the chance to watch former transfer target Erling Haaland in action for Borussia Dortmund.

And the Norway international failed to disappoint. Lucien Favre’s men ran out comfortable 4-0 winners on derby day against Schalke, with Haaland netting once and setting up another – as per Sofascore, his 8.4 match rating was only bettered by teammate Raphael Guerreiro.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

The 19-year-old was linked with a move to United before eventually leaving RB Salzburg for Dortmund in the January transfer window. And after seeing his goal-scoring display on Saturday afternoon, fans of the Manchester side took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the striker.

A couple of United fans revealed their regrets over missing out on Haaland’s signing.

Judging by the incredible start Haaland has enjoyed in his time at Dortmund – he has now managed 13 goals in 12 games for the club – it’s fair to say United may look back on missing out on the Norwegian with a bit of regret.

Will Man Utd regret missing out on Erling Haaland?

Yes

Yes

No

No

And with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side eventually only ending up with Odion Ighalo on loan on deadline day, it does feel like a missed opportunity for United.

Article title: Man Utd fans react to Erling Haaland’s display for Dortmund

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 