Man Utd fans react to Erling Haaland’s display for Dortmund

So with the Bundesliga becoming the first major European league to resume, Manchester United fans had the chance to watch former transfer target Erling Haaland in action for Borussia Dortmund.

And the Norway international failed to disappoint. Lucien Favre’s men ran out comfortable 4-0 winners on derby day against Schalke, with Haaland netting once and setting up another – as per Sofascore, his 8.4 match rating was only bettered by teammate Raphael Guerreiro.

The 19-year-old was linked with a move to United before eventually leaving RB Salzburg for Dortmund in the January transfer window. And after seeing his goal-scoring display on Saturday afternoon, fans of the Manchester side took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the striker.

Haaland, Brandt and Hakimi really stood out for Dortmund today in my opinion, really really good performance overall. Wanted Schalke to win but it’s all fun at the end of the day. Football is back. — Daniel (@DanMUFC31) May 16, 2020

Håland isn’t human. Definitely built in a lab or sum. — Gabriel🇳🇴 (@mufc_gabriel) May 16, 2020

Haaland has now scored 10 Bundesliga goals for BVB. Unreal!!! — JERRY (@MaxPhlankMUFC) May 16, 2020

Erling Haaland is an absolute beast. Such a handful and oozes power. Deadly finisher!! Would have loved him at United #Bundesliga #DortmundVSSchalke #mufc #MUFC_Family — Grantona (@Granty0212) May 16, 2020

Erling Haaland is a certified stone-cold killer #BundesligaIsBack — MUFC (@MufcZan) May 16, 2020

Haaland might well be the striker of this decade. — Vishwas_mufc (@manunited4everr) May 16, 2020

#mufc@ManUtd The price tag doesn’t matter. Go get Haaland! This kid is phenomenal. Van Nistelrooy 2.0! — 🔴Koz🔴 (@JoshKozlowski2) May 16, 2020

A couple of United fans revealed their regrets over missing out on Haaland’s signing.

Makes me sick how Haaland rejected us cause off our manager #mufc — Martin-MUFC92 (@MMufc92) May 16, 2020

Haaland really is special, gutted we never signed him. Brandt the standout player for Dortmund in the first half, pulling the strings for them in midfield. Hope we get to see some of Sancho in the second half. #MUFC — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) May 16, 2020

I’ll never forgive Ole and Ed Woodward for missing out on Haaland. — Arc. (@TheAnarchie) May 16, 2020

Judging by the incredible start Haaland has enjoyed in his time at Dortmund – he has now managed 13 goals in 12 games for the club – it’s fair to say United may look back on missing out on the Norwegian with a bit of regret.

And with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side eventually only ending up with Odion Ighalo on loan on deadline day, it does feel like a missed opportunity for United.