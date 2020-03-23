Man Utd must swoop for Napoli technician Fabian Ruiz

According to The Daily Express, Manchester United are interested in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

What’s the word?

The Spaniard is enjoying an impressive campaign in the Italian top-flight this season, establishing himself as a key part of the side – he has made 32 appearances across all competitions, and scored three times and provided a further two assists.

Now, according to The Daily Express, the midfielder is being courted by the likes of United, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona, and that there is a race to land the £74m star.

The report further claims however his current side Napoli remain keen on extending his contract which still has three years left to run on it.

Replacing Pogba

The big transfer saga surrounding United this season has of course been the situation regarding Paul Pogba.

The France World Cup winner was the subject of intense transfer speculation last summer, where the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus were reported to be interested in securing his services.

If Pogba does eventually make his departure from Old Trafford, then moving for Fabian would more than soften the blow of losing the midfielder. As per Whoscored, the Spaniard is an all-action technician who is equally capable of setting up attacks as he is breaking them up.

He is averaging a very impressive 1.7 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game in Serie A this season, whilst he is also registering 2.4 shots, 1.5 key passes and 1.2 dribbles per match too. He is the perfect jack of all trades and could help offset the pain of potentially seeing Pogba leave.

Even current Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti paid special tribute to his former charge (the duo worked together whilst they were at Napoli). He said: “Fabian can do various roles and must certainly grow in many ways, he is young and very talented.” United would stand to benefit immensely if they can pull this deal off.

