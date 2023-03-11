Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is still keen to buy Manchester United, and the Qatari consortium believe that they are the best candidates for ownership, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's the latest on Manchester United's takeover?

Both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's consortiums are still in talks to complete a takeover of Man United from the Glazer family, and Jassim believes that his bid will be the best option for the club.

In a statement, his consortium outlined major plans for United, including redevelopment of infrastructure such as the stadium as well as investment into the academy and the first-team squads.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano claimed that despite rumours, Jassim is still keen on the takeover and has no intention to withdraw from the running.

He said: "From what I understand, the plan of the Al Thani family and the Sheikh Al Thani is still the same. He wants Manchester United. It's not true, as we saw around, that he's prepared to leave the negotiation.

"From what I understand, as of now, at this stage he is still 100% involved. He made the proposal, he's still working on that. Also, the feeling of the Al Thani family is that their proposal is the best one for the club - not just on the financial side, but also because they want to buy [100% of the club].

"They want to invest in the training grounds, they want to invest in the facilities, they want to invest in the stadium, and of course, in the squad and on the youth academy - this is very important.

"So they are preparing their plan for Manchester United. They feel theirs is the best proposal, but we know there is INEOS group and more to follow, so it's up to the Glazers."

Who could Man United buy with new owners?

A major criticism of the Glazers has been their lack of investment into the first-team squad, with the club spending self-generated income to fund some large transfer deals over the years.

Whilst United have had a good season - winning the Carabao Cup whilst also competing for a top-four place with two more trophies available, a 7-0 defeat to Liverpool showed that they could still require some major investment if they are to compete for the title next season.

If Jassim does complete a takeover, the new owners could instantly become popular at Old Trafford should they invest in a superstar striker, with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen linked.

If they do invest and bring in a number of top-class players, then they could help turn United into title contenders again, with the club's last league success coming in 2013, and this could also set them up well for the future.