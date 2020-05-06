Man Utd fans loving Andreas Pereira exit talk

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has at least one admirer, and it doesn’t appear to be the supporters at the club.

The president of Brazilian league giants Santos, Jose Carlos Peres, has been talking up the prospects of signing the 24-year-old one day in the future.

Speaking with Gazeta Esportiva, he said: “I have Andreas Pereira on Whatsapp and I have been talking to him, he wins a lot at Manchester United. He will certainly wear the club shirt one day.”

And fans have been absolutely loving the idea of seeing Pereira depart Old Trafford as soon as possible, even though it’s unlikely that the Serie A side can even afford him.

Despite being born in Belgium, the 5 foot 10 attacking midfielder has opted for his father’s nationality, Brazil, where he has already picked up one senior cap.

This season, he has recorded two goals and four assists from 37 appearances, seeing his value rise to £14.4m via Transfermarkt.

Should Utd sell Andreas Pereira this summer?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

The Sun reported in March that Ole Gunner Solskjaer would be willing to listen to offers for the Red Devils academy graduate at the end of the season, but it remains to be seen whether the current climate has changed things since.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the news…

Please. Worst midfielder in the league https://t.co/Os3IAVC4Ws — Clark Bassett (@ClarkBassett) May 4, 2020

Cool

But lingard must go first https://t.co/aUem6Iha88 — Kwesi Frimpong (@Edwin_Blaeza) May 4, 2020

I’ll pay for the flight — BRUNO_SZN (@8Brunology) May 4, 2020

He’s available, pay for him & take Jones for free😂😂😂 — YOUNGsafy (@youngsafy88) May 4, 2020

Dear Lord I’m on my knees — Ijezie Emeka (@ijezie_emeka) May 4, 2020

Good news. — Sedusa (@se_te_mi) May 4, 2020

Please take him I beg — TomH2002🔰 (@Tom_H2002) May 4, 2020

Sell him — BRUHDA BAGGIO (@baggio_22975) May 4, 2020

