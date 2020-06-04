 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans are loving Jesse Lingard exit claim

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 4/6/2020 | 09:30am

A fresh article linking midfielder Jesse Lingard with an exit from Old Trafford has excited many Manchester United fans this week.

Chief football writer at the Independent, Miguel Delaney, claims the 27-year-old could be allowed to leave the Red Devils this summer and he already has his eye on a move to Italy following the success of his former teammates.

Should OGS sell Lingard this summer?

Absolutely!

No way!

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young and Alexis Sanchez have all swapped the Premier League for Serie A in the past 12 months – and Lingard could be next.

Popular fan page @utdreport ran a story which has only stoked the fire even more, suggesting reasons to why the Englishman is ‘likely’ to end his 20-year association with his boyhood club.

And several supporters are thrilled with the news…

It’s even led to some fans suggesting that it could mean there will be potential incoming this summer with Wolves’ Raul Jimenez being mentioned despite playing in a different position.

The club have also been mooted heavily with the likes of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish.

Some members of the Old Trafford faithful even suggested that some of the other players in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad should follow him out the door ahead of next season, including Andreas Pereira, who was one name that cropped up.

