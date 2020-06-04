Man Utd fans are loving Jesse Lingard exit claim

A fresh article linking midfielder Jesse Lingard with an exit from Old Trafford has excited many Manchester United fans this week.

Chief football writer at the Independent, Miguel Delaney, claims the 27-year-old could be allowed to leave the Red Devils this summer and he already has his eye on a move to Italy following the success of his former teammates.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young and Alexis Sanchez have all swapped the Premier League for Serie A in the past 12 months – and Lingard could be next.

Popular fan page @utdreport ran a story which has only stoked the fire even more, suggesting reasons to why the Englishman is ‘likely’ to end his 20-year association with his boyhood club.

And several supporters are thrilled with the news…

get him out of my club right now — . (@PathT0glory) June 3, 2020

Good! Can’t wait to get tid of this absolute flog — bRAD (@b_RADest83) June 3, 2020

He started well but instead of concentrating to his football , success pulled off ‘air out of his brains’ Pursued ‘beans ..’ social media staff, fashion 🤡etc. You can’t afford to do that especially when your talent is limited. Sell ASAP pls — AntiED (@ed_anti) June 3, 2020

With a summary like that is there even a point opening this? 0 goal contributions on £100,000 a week 😂. Robbery. — JR™ (@josh_rosenberg1) June 3, 2020

Let him go — Dommy wa loonkushu (@Heartoftheworl6) June 3, 2020

Good riddance — Ari Nandi (@AriNandi3) June 3, 2020

Long overdue — Skeem (@SkeemMC) June 3, 2020

He should be gone asap — Buttless_Bee🇨🇻🇺🇸 (@BeeButtless) June 3, 2020

It’s even led to some fans suggesting that it could mean there will be potential incoming this summer with Wolves’ Raul Jimenez being mentioned despite playing in a different position.

The club have also been mooted heavily with the likes of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish.

Bye bye. Raul Jimenez time — 🎭 (@juynagleesh) June 3, 2020

Some members of the Old Trafford faithful even suggested that some of the other players in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad should follow him out the door ahead of next season, including Andreas Pereira, who was one name that cropped up.

Even if no one arrives, he should go. Pereira and Mata haven’t been great, but comparing them all on WhoScored, he isn’t better than either of them for Passing, Attacking, or even Defending, he’s just a headless chicken! For me Bruno, Pereira, Mata, and Gomes are above him now. — Pov (@CallMePov) June 3, 2020

I think Andreas Pereira should be in this conversation of needing to leave as well — Mathan Sugumaran (@Msugumaran1988) June 3, 2020

He’s not good enough for he’s age and still to be at utd is really bad if we want to start wining and going for titles we need to get reed of players like him Jones ECT — David (@WesleyWesley200) June 3, 2020

