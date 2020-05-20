 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans react as Kai Havertz links emerge

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 20/5/2020 | 09:17am

Manchester United fans did you pay attention on Monday night? Well, Bayer Leverkusen’s goalscoring star Kai Havertz has been linked with a switch to the Premier League this week.

According to The Times, several ‘big clubs’ are circling around the 20-year-old, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and of course, Utd themselves.

The German playmaker bagged himself a brace in 4-1 win over Bremen at the start of the week, taking his total to 12 for the season. He’s also provided eight assists, meaning he’s contributed directly to 20 goals in 32 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, via Transfermarkt.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added Bruno Fernandes during the January transfer window and still has Paul Pogba to call upon as well as the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, but Havertz would evidently be a major upgrade to some of these names.

The Red Devils faithful have been reacting to the reports on social media with many seeing him as a better option to Villa skipper Jack Grealish, who has consistently been linked with a move to Old Trafford this term.

It remains to be seen how much the young superstar would cost any interested parties, but Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz told Algemeen Dagblad (AD) that it will certainly be at least €100m (£89m) in an interview a few months ago.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter…

