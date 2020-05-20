Man Utd fans react as Kai Havertz links emerge

Manchester United fans did you pay attention on Monday night? Well, Bayer Leverkusen’s goalscoring star Kai Havertz has been linked with a switch to the Premier League this week.

According to The Times, several ‘big clubs’ are circling around the 20-year-old, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and of course, Utd themselves.

The German playmaker bagged himself a brace in 4-1 win over Bremen at the start of the week, taking his total to 12 for the season. He’s also provided eight assists, meaning he’s contributed directly to 20 goals in 32 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, via Transfermarkt.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added Bruno Fernandes during the January transfer window and still has Paul Pogba to call upon as well as the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, but Havertz would evidently be a major upgrade to some of these names.

The Red Devils faithful have been reacting to the reports on social media with many seeing him as a better option to Villa skipper Jack Grealish, who has consistently been linked with a move to Old Trafford this term.

It remains to be seen how much the young superstar would cost any interested parties, but Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz told Algemeen Dagblad (AD) that it will certainly be at least €100m (£89m) in an interview a few months ago.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter…

Can't see it happening imo. Priority is Sancho and it's been clear for ages the club want Grealish as the creative midfielder. — Daniel (@UtdApollo) May 19, 2020

We been knew, pretty sure he'll join Bayern tho. I think he'll stay at Bayer next season and then move in 2021 when Corona settles down a bit cause Bayer defo wont lower their price and nobody is paying even 90m for him. https://t.co/ThJ3i2pHeW — – (@utdeminent) May 19, 2020

Great player but we don’t need him. We have… pic.twitter.com/luBmMRLEXp — hazz🥱 (@dontgeteed) May 19, 2020

I watched him closely , except he is going for €45-50m max, thier is nothing out of the ordinary wth the guy. United should go signing Milinkovic Savic type of midfielder at this time, not Havertz — $€¥£ Nathaniel (@Riquelme1010) May 19, 2020

No need of him tbh — RitvikSoni (@soni_ritvik) May 19, 2020

please — jonny (@medoubleD) May 19, 2020

Havertz is miles ahead of Grealish, hope there’s some base to this report — vindictive bitch (@hasnarona) May 19, 2020

Munich, next Muller — Manc Born and Bred (@CR7STIANOOOO) May 19, 2020

Doesn’t fit into our system, he’s more of a second striker then an attacking midfielder — Ben (@benrf17) May 19, 2020

