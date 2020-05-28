Man Utd fans react to latest Odion Ighalo news

Manchester United fans have been left divided this week after fresh claims about Odion Ighalo emerged.

According to Foot Mercato, the 30-year-old is close to signing an extension at the club with the player’s agent saying: “[Ighalo] feels very good in Manchester with which it is very close to a salary agreement. Negotiations with the Chinese are ongoing and are going well.”

However, it appears as if some are a little disappointed that the Nigerian forward is set to hang around for at least the remainder of the current season.

Nothing short of embarrassing!! — Gareth Collins (@gazcol) May 26, 2020

Terrible news. — Joshyy (@JoshyyEU) May 26, 2020

State of the club — . (@SamUTD6) May 26, 2020

This is ridiculous. We want to keep a Watford reject — Tari Joe-Otuma (@joe_otuma) May 26, 2020

Ighalo originally joined the Red Devils on loan on deadline day of the January transfer window and his spell was set to end this week.

The Premier League season was halted back in March due to the ongoing pandemic and could be set to return in mid-June with players now confirmed to be back in full-time training.

Per Transfermarkt, Ighalo has provided four goals and one assist in all competitions whilst at Old Trafford. It means he is averaging a goal every 80 minutes for the club.

Which is why others seem to be absolutely thrilled by this latest claim…

Choosing playing for united over money – love this fella will be a great option for us! 🙌🏻 — – (@Rashfordesque1) May 26, 2020

Great news! — TeeMUFC (@TeeMUFC99) May 26, 2020

Fingers crossed that we sign him permanently cos far as I’m concerned he fully deserves it. He’s certainly proved himself during his shirt stay here his goals his work rate his hold up play all exceptional. A great person to have in the squad too — Chris Silvester (@ChrisSilveste14) May 26, 2020

That’s the right step OT. Good news — Squeeze Bugatti 🚀🚧🚦🚘 (@chisom369) May 26, 2020

Let’sssssss gooooo — Vivek (@vvivekk_) May 26, 2020

Whilst some even wanted to talk up the involvement of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claiming it is probably down to his influence that Ighalo wants to stay with one fan lauding his smart decisions in the transfer market.

Ole’s pull is back again. pic.twitter.com/pq46L0Xbe8 — Elliott West (@ewest_22) May 26, 2020

Solskjaer doesn’t want to sign a big name striker like werner and co, he want to build on the ones he has already especially with greenwood coming up really hot any big name striker will halt his development. All they need is a back up nd ighalo fits in very well — stan lee (@sheriffRangoe) May 26, 2020

It remains to be seen whether United can – or even want to – sign the veteran forward on a permanent basis, but that will probably be something for the summer rather than now as the PL season appears to be on the horizon.

