Man Utd fans react to latest Odion Ighalo news

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 28/5/2020 | 09:10am

Manchester United fans have been left divided this week after fresh claims about Odion Ighalo emerged.

According to Foot Mercato, the 30-year-old is close to signing an extension at the club with the player’s agent saying: “[Ighalo] feels very good in Manchester with which it is very close to a salary agreement. Negotiations with the Chinese are ongoing and are going well.”

However, it appears as if some are a little disappointed that the Nigerian forward is set to hang around for at least the remainder of the current season.

Ighalo originally joined the Red Devils on loan on deadline day of the January transfer window and his spell was set to end this week.

The Premier League season was halted back in March due to the ongoing pandemic and could be set to return in mid-June with players now confirmed to be back in full-time training.

Per Transfermarkt, Ighalo has provided four goals and one assist in all competitions whilst at Old Trafford. It means he is averaging a goal every 80 minutes for the club.

Which is why others seem to be absolutely thrilled by this latest claim…

Whilst some even wanted to talk up the involvement of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claiming it is probably down to his influence that Ighalo wants to stay with one fan lauding his smart decisions in the transfer market.

It remains to be seen whether United can – or even want to – sign the veteran forward on a permanent basis, but that will probably be something for the summer rather than now as the PL season appears to be on the horizon.

