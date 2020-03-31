 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans react to potential £80m Grealish fee

by Christy Malyan @ChristyMalyan share
2 minute read 31/3/2020 | 09:00pm

According to reports from The Daily Mail, Manchester United’s summer swoop for Jack Grealish is still due to go ahead, despite a recent incident in which the Aston Villa star ignored his own advice to stay at home by going to a party hosted by Ross McCormack.

It’s one of a number of off-field indiscretions for the attacking midfielder, who has been pictured inhaling Nitrous Oxide and passed out on a pavement in Tenerife previously, and The Daily Mail claim United will now be monitoring events closely with a police investigation underway.

However, another aspect of the update on Grealish’s potential Old Trafford move has caught the attention of several United supporters. It’s claimed the deal to prize the 24-year-old from Villa Park will be worth up to £80m, and that figure hasn’t sat well with a number of Red Devils fans.

Indeed, the general consensus appears to be that the price-tag is far too large, despite Grealish producing an impressive nine goals and eight assists across all competitions for relegation-threatened Villa this season.

Here’s a look at what United fans have been saying about the potential £80m fee on Twitter…

Is Grealish worth £80m?

Yes

Yes

No

No

