Man Utd fans react to potential £80m Grealish fee

According to reports from The Daily Mail, Manchester United’s summer swoop for Jack Grealish is still due to go ahead, despite a recent incident in which the Aston Villa star ignored his own advice to stay at home by going to a party hosted by Ross McCormack.

It’s one of a number of off-field indiscretions for the attacking midfielder, who has been pictured inhaling Nitrous Oxide and passed out on a pavement in Tenerife previously, and The Daily Mail claim United will now be monitoring events closely with a police investigation underway.

However, another aspect of the update on Grealish’s potential Old Trafford move has caught the attention of several United supporters. It’s claimed the deal to prize the 24-year-old from Villa Park will be worth up to £80m, and that figure hasn’t sat well with a number of Red Devils fans.

Indeed, the general consensus appears to be that the price-tag is far too large, despite Grealish producing an impressive nine goals and eight assists across all competitions for relegation-threatened Villa this season.

Here’s a look at what United fans have been saying about the potential £80m fee on Twitter…

80 million 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — ian (@SolomonIan9) March 31, 2020

80 — GREENWOODFC (@_GREENWOODSZN) March 31, 2020

Didn’t want him before the crash , would rather have Maddison and there are better players out there for less and he is never worth £80 million … — TheWright (@TheWright10) March 31, 2020

80??? Lmao — Sward (@ftblsward) March 30, 2020

80?????? hell he is not LOL 60 MAX — Mickyy (@mickyy_utd) March 30, 2020

Not worth 80 but we still need good Squad Depth — (@MoeyySJ) March 30, 2020

£80 mil is too much…. — (@Hrishi18__) March 31, 2020

Is Grealish worth £80m?

Yes Vote No Vote

For that price,anything less than 15 goals and 17+ assist is flop — macaan (@futomacaan) March 31, 2020

no problem, the real question is grealish worth 80 ?? — ORMUFC (@ORhouzlane) March 31, 2020

80M for Grealish in my opinion is ridiculous https://t.co/aacpFCFoa3 — nicolette white (@samraboricua13) March 31, 2020